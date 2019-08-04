This was a “kind of a catch-up” year for Brazoria County property values, officials say.
When properties were appraised for taxable value in January 2018, many were still damaged from the flooding of Hurricane Harvey the previous September, said Al Baird, deputy chief of administration for the Brazoria County Appraisal District.
When the properties were appraised last January, most homes were repaired and their full value restored, Baird said.
This is evident in cities such as Richwood, where flood damage lowered overall property values by about 6.7 percent to $274 million last year. Richwood’s property value is predicted to increase to $300.6 million this year, according to the appraisal district’s data, which is an almost 10 percent increase.
Single-family residence values increased by $839 million for existing properties countywide, according to the data. New single-family residences added about half of that — $452 million, the data shows. In total, single-family property value increased by $1.2 billion this year.
There is more than $31 billion of taxable property value in the county, the numbers indicate. About $702 million of that is still under protest with the appraisal district, according to data provided by the district.
Single-family residences made up about $14 billion of Brazoria County’s taxable value while industrial and manufacturing values made up another $5.8 billion, according to the data.
The industrial and manufacturing value dropped by $17 million from last year because most of the new value is abated by the county and is not taxable, Baird said.
ABATEMENTS
The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts defines a tax abatement as an agreement between a taxpayer and taxing entity that exempts all or a portion of the increase in value of the property from taxation for a period that does not exceed 10 years.
Two big abatements end this year. Cyanco’s value of $51 million and Schlumberger’s value of $17 million will both be coming off the exempt list. Added together, the two equal about $68.3 million of value that the county will gain, he said. Port Freeport did not give an abatement to Cyanco, but will gain the value of Schlumberger’s $17 million, Baird said.
There are about $12 billion of active abatements in the county, he said. This is almost exclusively attributed to industry, which has a market value of $17 billion but $5 billion of taxable value, he said. Some homes and commercial buildings have abatements, but nothing as substantial as industry, he said.
NEW VS. EXISTING
Iowa Colony experienced a large increase in property value — and population — with about $82 million of value added to its tax rolls, though $4.7 million of that is under protest. This raised its taxable value from $185.1 million to $266.9 million.
This is mainly attributed to the new Meridiana subdivision, Consulting City Manager Ron Cox said. The development first came to the city and petitioned for annexation in 2010, but has really “picked up the pace now,” with $48 million worth of new property this year, he said. There have been 550 homes sold in Meridiana as of June 1 and another 1,000 lots under construction, Cox said.
The development is within a tax increment reinvestment zone, so the increased tax revenue from the captured value goes to repay the developer for advances he made in building public improvements such as roads, Cox said.
That means the city gets an indirect benefit from the increased value, but not the direct benefit of increased tax revenue, he said. If it did, the tax rate would be driven down, Cox said, but it will remain the same for now.
The increase in existing property value is minimal compared to the new property value in Iowa Colony, the consulting city manager said.
The opposite is true in Lake Jackson, where the city had an increase of about $84.9 million, City Manager Bill Yenne said. Of that, new property made up about $30 million of it, he said. Most of the new homes are in the Creekside Subdivision, he said.
While there is a trend of increasing property values in Lake Jackson, it has not been “dramatic overall” for most residents, Yenne said.
Lake Jackson gets 63 percent of its property tax revenue from residential homes, with commercial and industrial following at about 25 percent.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Sweeny ISD experienced an increase of about 4.5 percent in appraised value this year, which Chief Financial Officer Amy Carter attributes to the average land value in Sweeny increasing from $135,000 to $139,000.
Three chemical plants were eligible for tax code chapter 313 exemptions in the 2018-19 fiscal year, which limits the amount of appraised value on which a large company can be taxed. This is consistent with the previous fiscal year, so it did not affect the district’s tax revenue differently than in 2017-18.
However, the amount of residential exemptions for owners who are over 65 years of age or disabled has risen, Carter said. This exemption allows eligible owners to have an additional $10,000 removed from their taxable value, which Carter expects to affect tax revenue in 2019-20.
The district expects to receive about $1.3 million less in tax revenue in the 2019-20 fiscal year since the tax rate will go down by 7 cents per $100 of appraised property value, Carter said.
The number of single-family residences in Brazosport ISD’s taxing area increased by 129 this year, which generated $41.1 million worth of new property values to the tax roll, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said. There were only 98 new homestead exemptions, meaning there are some renters among them, she said.
There are three new multi-family residences added to the tax roll with property new values of $696,000, Kelley said.
There is more than $12 million worth of new commercial value on the rolls and more than $1.1 billion worth of growth on industry projects that have Chapter 313 value limitations, she said.
The school district’s taxable values went up from $15.2 billion to $16.6 billion, according to the appraisal district.
The $1.1 billion makes up about 82 percent of the increase in Brazosport ISD’s values this year, Kelley said. The $12 million is another percentage of the increase, so the increased values of existing property is minimal to the district’s taxing purposes, she said.
For maintenance and operations purposes, the district’s values went down by 1 percent this year, Kelley said. That is where the 313 agreements apply, she said. For the interest and sinking side of its tax rate, values went up by about 9 percent, she said.
The district benefits from the 313 agreements because its tax revenue is subject to recapture from the state and about 44 percent of current taxable values come from 15 industrial projects, Kelley said.
“There is an annual supplemental payment amount that is included in each value limitation agreement and these payments are not subject to the state’s ‘Robin Hood’ system,” she said.
LEGISLATIVE CHANGES
While legislative changes do not take effect until next year, Senate Bill 2 will impact tax rate collections, Lake Jackson City Attorney Sherri Russell said.
SB 2 will require taxing entities to get voter approval if property tax revenues are more than 3.5 percent from the previous year. Local governments are currently allowed to increase property tax revenue by up to 8 percent without an election.
These elections would have to be in November, after most city budgets are adopted, Russell said at a City Council meeting last month.
“I think a lot of communities are facing very difficult decisions about where to set their tax rates for the coming year since it is the last year that they can move to the 8 percent mark without prompting an election,” Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said.
The new cap will make it difficult for cities to increase tax rates, Snipes said.
“It does provide flexibility for cities within certain populations and budget levels, which lessens the impact in comparison to larger cities,” Snipes said. “Long-term though, all cities, Clute included, are going to face a challenge as they build out and reduce the potential for new value to be added.”
By placing limitations on how counties and cities gain revenue, communities will face challenges in regards to meeting certain needs, Snipes said.
“The erosion of local control, the implementation of constraints on cities’ ability to increase revenues, and continual increases in the cost of doing business will create an environment in which local officials will have to choose between operating costs and hard costs and sometimes won’t be able to do either effectively,” Snipes said. “When that happens, the entire community will suffer.”
This will especially hurt cities with already-low tax rates, Yenne said. On an operating budget like Lake Jackson’s 22 cents per $100 of property value, the 3.5 percent would not even get them a penny, he said.
If the city’s values dropped as they did during the recession of 2008, it would be extremely difficult to recover from it without the ability to raise the tax rate, Yenne said. The city lowered its budget and used sales tax to stay afloat during that time, but the property values did not recover until 2014, he said.
“It’s just going to be difficult to deal with over the years,” he said.
The real effect of this will be felt in a decade or two, when cities will not be able to maintain their services at the same level they are now, Yenne said.
This is obviously not the time to hire an inexperienced, unqualified city manager like Brazoria recently did. This is just another example of cronyism and incompetence that the Council members of the Brazoria cannot break free of. We are entering a time of great challenge for a city manager form of government. It's not the time to place someone in that position who hasn't a clue or qualification for the management of a city.
