Interim court-at-law No. 1 judge appointed
Following the resignation by County Court-at-law No. 1 Judge Greg Hill after only 8 months, the county commissioners voted and approved to replace him with Judge Jerri Lee Mills, who held the position before Hill.
During a meeting Aug. 27, commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Mills.
While Commissioner Ryan Cade previously stated concerns, he said during the meeting that he had an opportunity to speak with Mills and felt good about the decision.
One of the reasons County Judge Matt Sebesta liked Mills for the appointment was because he was certain she would not seek reelection and that would ensure that the people elected the next official, he previously told The Facts.
Mills will begin the 15-month term Oct. 1, Sebesta said at the meeting.
Freeport pharmacy remains closed
Freeport Health Mart Pharmacy remained closed Tuesday after its involvement in a Drug Enforcement Administration bust that suspended seven pharmacies and two providers involved in dispensing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, officials said.
It’s unclear whether the pharmacy at 323 S. Brazosport Blvd. will reopen. A man who answered the phone for a number listed for Amish Kordia, owner and pharmacist-in-charge, hung up without providing comment.
The 43-year-old from Pearland is one of five people charged for participation in a scheme to illegally distribute controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose through Freeport Health Mart Pharmacy, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. The U.S. Southern District of Texas Court charged Kordia; Samson Alazar, 51 of Missouri City, pharmacist; Kwana Broussard, 40 of Fresno; James Johnson, 42 of Houston; and Lashundra Wilson, 40 of Houston, The Facts reported.
Officials arrested 41 people involved in a network of “pill mill” clinics and pharmacies and the diversion of approximately 23 million oxycodone, hydrocodone and carisoprodol pills, the release states.
Murder charge added in Rosharon shooting
A Rosharon man faces a first-degree felony murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing his cousin last month, according to online records.
John Lennon Brown, 38, originally was charged with second-degree felony assault after shooting his cousin, Charles Diuntae Randall, 36, a Brazoria County Sheriff’s official told The Facts. Randall died following the shooting, The Facts reported.
The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Aug. 8, at the rosharon home of Brown’s brother, according to previous reports.
Brown remains in Brazoria County jail since his Aug. 8 arrest, online records show. With a $500,000 bond for the murder charge, his bonds total $750,000, according to online records.
