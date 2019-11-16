CLUTE — Branching off Teddy Bear Tea from previous years, the Junior Service League will have its newest community activity, Teddy Bear Carnival.
Teddy Bear Carnival will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. The event will feature 25 booths with food, sno-cones and popcorn. Face painting, carnival games and balloon animals will also be available.
Admission is $10 for 10 carnival tickets or $20 for an unlimited wristband. However, in place of $20, attendees can bring a new, unopened toy in exchange for a wristband.
The carnival will feature a “sensory-friendly” hour from 1 to 2 p.m. for those with sensory disorders, when there will be no live music or performances. This is open to those with sensory disorders as well as their families and caretakers.
The carnival will open to the general public at 2 p.m., according to an event flyer.
“For the sensory hour we want to encourage families who can’t necessarily go out because their child had a sensory disorder to come out and have a fun time and come to a carnival without having to worry about the challenges that may bring, such as a loud environment or too many people,” said Nicole Larson, Teddy Bear Carnival chairwoman.
Teddy Bear Carnival will feature a toy drive for the Blue Santa program in Freeport and Clute.
“The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and bring in donations for the Blue Santa program,” Larson said. “The toys will help take the stress off some families for the holidays.”
The carnival is promoting the option of bringing of a toy instead of paying for a wristband, Larson said.
“We want everyday toys like Barbie Dolls and sports toys, but we’re also looking for things like fitness trackers, digital watches and Bluetooth headphones,” Larson said. “Other acceptable toys are things like lotion and cologne gift sets, puzzles and board games. We’re looking for toys for teens, too.”
For information about the event, visit jslbrazosport.org.
