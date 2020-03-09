ANGLETON
When Jessica Willis was in school, the dress code was more strict. That was one difference from what school children experience now. Another was segregation.
Girls had to wear skirts and socks or stockings and boys had to wear their own ties on Fridays or borrow a tie from the principal’s office, Willis told Frontier Elementary’s third-grade students Friday. That was in the 1960s, when African American and white children attended separate schools — a piece of history that today’s kids will never see for themselves, but that they should be aware of.
Helping students become more aware was Monica De La Rosa’s intention when she invited Willis to speak to them.
Willis is a former Frontier teacher who grew up in Angleton. While the students were doing research projects for Black History Month, De La Rosa — who teaches math, science and social studies — thought it would be interesting for them to hear from somebody who grew up in those days in their community, she said.
She wanted them to know what life was like then, she said.
“We thought it was vital to share the experience with all of our third graders here on campus,” De La Rosa said.
Willis’ visit helped the five third-grade classes draw connec tions between a person they met and a time period that they could only learn about through secondary sources — and to draw connections to Angleton specifically, said Brittany Blanchard, Angleton ISD public relations coordinator.
“I think so much of Black History Month and the things that you learn about sometimes are across the nation, and across history as a whole,” Blanchard said. “But it’s always important when you can connect them to someone that they know and can see and who has lived it.”
Willis told the students about growing up on a farm inside of Angleton. This included pumping well water by hand and walking to school — it was Marshall Elementary School and Marshall High School, because there was segregation then, she said.
“Black and white couldn’t mix until later — I know you all haven’t experienced that,” Willis said.
People used to write their names on the inside covers of their textbooks, and the textbooks that Willis used in school had names filling up the front cover, she said. They were leftovers given to the African American schools, she said.
However, using leftover textbooks didn’t have a negative effect on their learning, she said. Even though only a certain number of colleges would accept African American students, many still became doctors and lawyers, Willis said.
“Even if you have underrated material you can still be the best that you can be,” she said.
Integration was implemented while Willis was in school, and she graduated from Angleton High School in 1970. She was a member of the first class — 1966 — that was required to integrate, she said.
Willis explained to the students how things have changed since she was their age and attending school in Angleton — with perhaps the biggest difference being that today, students start preschool together and grow up together, no matter what color they are.
“We’re all equal and we’re all one. Nobody’s any better than the other person,” Willis said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.