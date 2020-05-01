LAKE JACKSON — While some businesses reopen today, those that must remain closed are following Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest directive, but don’t necessarily agree with it.
“It came as a big disappointment,” Massage Heights owner Lucy Ware said.
Massage parlors, gyms and hair and nail salons are among the businesses that must remain closed until at least May 18 under Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders. Plans for the governor’s second phase of reopening the economy will depend on whether the state sees flare-ups of COVID-19.
“I wish we could open because there are a lot of people that wanna get massages … and because my employees want to work,” Ware said. “We have a waiting list.”
Businesses like salons are already required to take measures to disinfect and sanitize facilities. Local business owners have a hard time understanding how they are not allowed to reopen when places like malls and movie theaters can.
“Out of everyone that he says can go back to work, we are actually the only group of people that are licensed under the (Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation) website,” Headwaves owner Cindy Haywood said. “We’ve had all kinds of training in sanitation … and all these other people that have been allowed to go to work don’t have this training like we do.”
Headwaves and other hair salons have to pass rigorous sanitation inspections every two years to keep their licenses, Haywood said.
She understands bars and gyms having to remain closed because people tend to congregate there, but hairstylists work on one client at a time, she said.
“It’s not like we have 10 people in there for each stylist,” she said. “In my shop each person is six feet apart because each stylist rents a space from me that is six feet apart.”
While they disagree with the order, they have complied, she said.
“We haven’t opened back up,” Haywood said. “We haven’t done what we’re not supposed to.”
What impact the closure might be having on the number of clients, she really wasn’t sure, she said. Clients have been calling to find out when they might reopen, and all she can tell them is that she doesn’t know, she said.
Financially, there is an impact to having had to close for so long.
“The rent still has to be paid, which I’m sure everyone in America is dealing with right about now,” Haywood said.
Tony Nguyen, owner of Tony’s Day Spa nail salon, is one of those people.
Nguyen has spoken to his landlord, who has been nice about it and is letting him owe rent for a couple of months, but it will still have to be paid, he said.
“I have no income coming in,” Nguyen said. “I applied for a loan but haven’t gotten anything yet.”
He misses his clients “terribly,” and has been using Facebook to be able to communicate with them during the closure, he said.
“I still go on live Facebook every day and talk to them and keep them updated, and talk to them personally of life, and keep them connected and give them updates about everything,” he said.
Wanting to follow the regulations, Nguyen uses this time to prepare for reopening by cleaning and sanitizing as much as possible so that when staff and clients return to the spa, they will be safe.
Upon reopening, he plans to take appointments for senior citizens 65 and older between 7 a.m. and noon every day, and to serve all other clients on a first come, first served basis. He also plans to extend his hours to accept as many clients as possible.
“I wanted to do that with love and heart,” he said.
