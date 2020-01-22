ANGLETON — Rows of Freeport residents, the current city manager and elected officials sat behind former Freeport city manager Jeff Pynes in a courtroom Tuesday as prosecutors detailed his schemes to transfer more than $230,000 of the city’s money to his own accounts.
“Now we have three tiers of schemes to which the defendant has pleaded guilty or no contest,” Prosecutor Kyle Jones said. “The defendant made himself the center of these schemes, but he also made himself the center of Freeport, Texas.”
Jeffrey Scott Pynes, 53, wore a gray suit in court Tuesday morning and smiled at some former coworkers. He faces up to 99 years in prison when 149th District Judge Terri Holder sentences him following the hearing.
Holder could decide Pynes’ fate immediately at the conclusion of the multi-day hearing or delay her decision if she needs more time to review evidence, she said.
There is no plea bargain on the table, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
Pynes pleaded guilty to four of eight paragraphs in the first-degree felony indictment, court records show, and pleaded “no contest” to the remaining four paragraphs, which is a plea of neither guilt nor innocence.
The former city manager was arrested June 22, 2018, on an aggregated theft by public servant charge and posted a $45,000 bond the next day, online records show.
Freeport officials and Pynes agreed on a “mutual termination” in November 2017. He had been the city manager since October 2008 and the city’s police chief for more than two years before that.
Three paragraphs in Pynes’ indictment detail a “kickback scheme” with Christopher Wenz, who witnesses described as Pynes’ best friend since school, Jones said.
Pynes wrote three checks from Freeport city accounts to companies Wenz owned, then Wenz wired money to “Diverse Consultant Partnership,” which Pynes created in 2016, Jones said.
The transactions took place from November 2016 to March 2017 and totaled $66,017, Jones said.
Pynes pleaded no contest to paragraphs 4 and 5, which is another kickback scheme with Heath Beeman, Jones said. Pynes wrote checks from city accounts to Texas Mulch Masters, then got the money wired back to him, the prosecutor said.
A separate scheme involved Pynes setting up a nonprofit fund for the Freeport Historical Museum, Jones said. Companies would write checks to the City of Freeport, then Pynes would deposit them in the nonprofit fund and transfer it to himself, Jones said.
Finally, Pynes gave himself a “salary adjustment” for retroactive pay that was not approved by former mayors Norma Garcia or Troy Brimage, Jones said.
LeAnn Strahan, who served as administrative assistant for Pynes, said she used to think of Pynes like a brother, because some days he was appreciative and kind, but others he made her want to “grab her purse and never come back.”
“He could be your best friend or he could be your worst nightmare,” Strahan said.
The relationship he had with employees deteriorated over time, she said.
“Definitely a dictatorship,” Strahan said. “He was pretty brutal.”
Pynes drove nice cars, including a Bentley, and bragged about having a lot of money, she said.
“Were employees afraid of him?” Prosecutor Rick Martin said.
“Terrified,” Strahan said.
When asked by defense attorney Aimee Bolletino, Strahan agreed being a city manager and overseeing all departments is a high-stress job.
Bolletino asked if Pynes cared deeply about improving the City of Freeport.
He referred to anything being fixed or improved as putting lipstick on a pig, Strahan said.
“So not really,” she said.
The hearing broke before lunch Tuesday and will resume at 9 a.m. today in the 149th District courtroom at Brazoria County Courthouse.
