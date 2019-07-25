ANGLETON — Though details are scarce, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen proudly announced Angleton will get a new driver’s license office after he helped secure funding in the state’s budget.
The Texas Legislature designated $210 million for the driver’s license program to reduce wait times, improve customer service and hire new employees, Bonnen’s website states. Of that, $141.5 million will be used to hire another 762 employees for the program, The Texas Tribune reported.
Another $8 million will help build three more driver license offices in Texas, with one in Angleton, according to Bonnen’s website. The state budget goes into effect Sept. 1, so many specifics of the new office will not be determined until then.
Bonnen does not have authority over where the office goes, who builds it or when it will be built, according to Press Secretary Cait Meisenheimer. However, Bonnen got it funded and has pressed the Texas Facilities Commission and DPS to get it done as soon as possible, she said.
The commission and department are narrowing down sites to build on, then they will be able to determine the size of the building and cost of construction, Meisenheimer said.
The area outgrew the Angleton office a long time ago, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Alexis Beachum stood outside the Angleton Department of Public Safety Office for about 30 minutes before being let inside Wednesday, she said. Every few minutes, people completed their business and left the office, meaning an employee could unlock the door and allow a few more people in without going over the building’s capacity.
When the door is locked, a sign that states “This office is currently at processing capacity and will no longer be accepting customers” hangs on it. The sign recommends trying the Houston-Southeast Mega Center as a “faster alternative.” It’s about 39 miles away.
Several people turned around and left after realizing the door was locked Wednesday morning. Others lined up hours before the 8 a.m. opening time.
Beachum had to visit the DPS office Wednesday because she coaches basketball and needs a commercial driver’s license to drive her athletes around, she said. She had to spend about two weeks of her time to go through the process of getting her license, Beachum said, adding she’s lucky to have summers off work.
“If I had to do this with any other job, I just don’t know how I would,” she said.
The employees inside the DPS were working and doing a great job, but they’re overworked, she said.
The new office should help and hopefully provide more jobs, Beachum said. That would help other working people like herself to get stuff done, she said.
Jones Creek resident John LeBlanc said it took two and a half hours last time he visited the office to renew his license. He found the office at capacity Wednesday but was let in within a few minutes.
The Department of Public Safety did not respond to requests for comment. The Texas Facilities Commission could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
