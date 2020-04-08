At a time when most people would hold tight to whatever money they have, business owners represent the spirit of Brazoria County by giving things away.
Asif Davwa owns Sarah’s Convenience Store at the Exxon station, 801 S. Main St., Clute. Although he owns convenience stores throughout Houston as well, this community is special, he said.
“This town, these people, I love them,” he said.
Sarah’s is giving away free drinks, including water, sports drinks, fountain drinks, coffee and cappuccinos, to all healthcare professionals this month.
“I know they are working for us, they’re putting their lives on the front line,” Davwa said.
No words can describe what healthcare workers are doing right now, knowing they can be infected with their families at home worried, he said.
It’s just a fraction of a way to thank them, Davwa said.
“It’s just a little gesture for them, I know nothing compensates for that,” he said.
Michaela Hernandez, a manager at the store, said this is totally in character for the owner.
“He’s just like that,” Hernandez said. “He said let’s get out there and let’s show them that we appreciate everything they’re doing for us.”
There are many regulars, plant workers and first responders who depend on Sarah’s to be open every day for a drink or breakfast tacos, she said.
Davwa is also ensuring he’s stocked with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and surface cleaners, since the grocery stores have such long lines, he said.
“It doesn’t really matter how much it’s costing me, but I want to fill it up,” Davwa said.
Hernandez sees him arguing with vendors to make sure he has what the store needs, she said.
“He fights for these people, these are his regulars,” Hernandez said.
Davwa came to the United States from Pakistan with nothing and wants to give back to the place that has made him successful, he said.
“We’ve just got an amazing community,” Hernandez said.
Brazoria has a couple examples of that, too. Kenjo Kelley is giving away free meals to anyone in need at Kenjo’s BBQ, 200 E. San Bernard St. Kelley recently opened the barbecue restaurant on Sundays and Mondays, making them open seven days a week.
The free food menu includes chilli dogs, chopped beef and pulled pork while the full menu has brisket tacos, brisket jalapenos, brisket and sausage burritos and more.
Pinson’s Fish and Chicken food truck is also giving away free meals, inspired by all the people who have been laid off, owner Orin Pinson said.
“People are having problems getting in touch with unemployment,” Pinson said. “I reached out to some people on Facebook and asked whoever needs canned goods, water.”
People started dropping off donations and others in need came to pick them up, he said. He is also doing weekly fish fries and gives free meals of fish, potato salad and green beans to cars that drive up as long as supplies last.
The next fish fry is at noon Saturday at 1208 S. Brooks St..
“Everybody is on the same page, we all need some help right now,” Pinson said.
