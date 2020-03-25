On a day that saw 10 positive coronavirus test results returned in a 24-hour span, the most to date, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta is considering implementing new ways of controlling the spread.
Sebesta and the county health department are planning for their next step with the welfare of all residents in mind, he said.
“We are currently crafting something that will be the best fit for Brazoria County that we plan to announce tomorrow afternoon,” Sebesta said Tuesday night.
Officials plan to conduct a Facebook Live conference this afternoon to announce that decision.
Brazoria County has 28 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, one was considered recovered and released from isolation, the county announced. The other 27 are recovering at home in isolation, county officials said.
Residents should still practice social distancing to not overwhelm the health department, Sebesta said.
For now, the local hospitals are supplied, he said. But as more tests come in, more equipment will be necessary.
“Everything is good for now, but supplies are an issue,” Sebesta said. “We are actively working to get more personal protective equipment, but there is a huge demand. I know the Angleton hospital was testing all weekend. We need to give our health care professionals an opportunity to catch up.”
Emmanuel Ward, a cashier at the Clute Dollar Tree, remains concerned about his own health as more cases become public.
“I’m pretty worried because people could be carrying this and not know about it,” Ward said. “I see people come in and they’re coughing and it definitely scares me.”
Sebesta has been informed congregations of people are still gathered despite executive orders from the governor, he said. Whether it’s birthday parties or basketball games at a city park, Sebesta is aware some residents will remain stubborn.
“The sooner everyone takes this seriously, the sooner we will overtake it,” he said. “Unfortunately though, we know there will be those who do not listen regardless.”
Lake Jackson has not received any reports of gatherings happening at city parks, Assistant Police Chief Chris Anderson said.
He advised residents to take the county’s recommendations seriously, but said the police don’t have authority to remove violators during open park hours.
“We have no enforcement authority to remove anyone if they are out during open hours,” Anderson said. “The park is legal to attend but we can give advice to stop.”
The health department filed the 19th case Tuesday morning out of Lake Jackson, the city’s first. The patient is a woman between the ages of 50 and 60-years-old.
Later in the evening, nine more positives were reported, a 40 to 50-year-old Pearland woman, a 40 to 50-year-old Rosharon woman, a 30 to 40-year-old Angleton woman, a 55 to 65-year-old Angleton woman, a 15 to 25-year-old Pearland woman, a 70 to 80-year-old Manvel woman, and a 20 to 30-year-old Pearland man, and two 35- to 45-year-old Pearland women.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.