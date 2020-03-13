SURFSIDE BEACH — Coronavirus is “no match” for the luck of the Irish, according to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Organization’s website.
As of Thursday evening, the event’s committee voted and Saturday’s festivities will continue as planned.
“I hope with the stuff that’s going on right now that we still have people from all over,” Committee President Karen Baker said. “They canceled the rodeo — we’ve just come too far to do that.”
When she looked at social media Wednesday, people were still excited about coming, she said.
“We’re just not going to do that,” she said about canceling.
Festivities will begin around 10 a.m. Saturday, when parade entrants are asked to have their entries at City Hall for judging. Judging will begin at 10:30 across five categories — floats, vehicles, motorcycles, 4-wheelers and golf carts and horses — and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category.
Small through XL T-shirts will be sold for $15, and XXL and XXXL T-shirts will be $20, Baker said. They will sell beads before the parade begins, she said.
“Our case beads are like $40 a case, and we have specialty beads from $2 to $8,” Baker said.
This year’s grand marshal will be Glenda McGonigle, so she will be at the head of the parade, Baker said. Usually convertibles are furnished for the parade, but this year, she thinks they’ll do pickup trucks, she said.
Together with the St. Patrick’s Day party that was on Feb. 29, the parade serves as a fundraiser to benefit Surfside Beach first responders.
Last year, they raised $6,500 for each the police and fire departments and EMS services, Baker said.
While there is not a specific fundraising goal, “we try to raise as much money for them as possible,” committee member Dee Halahan said. “We just try to do the best we can do.”
The parade will start at 1 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 4 p.m., but it could be over by 2 p.m. or it could take longer than three hours, Baker said.
“It just varies,” she said.
A map of the parade route can be found on the committee’s website at beachblarney.com/parade-route.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Surfside’s biggest day of the year, bringing people from all over the community to have a good time, residents have said. Having a good time is what the parade is all about, Baker said.
“Especially right now with all this coronavirus going around,” she said. “You need to have a good time.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.