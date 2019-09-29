LAKE JACKSON — While growing up in poverty, Lynda Villanueva knew school is where she felt safe and inspired.
Through the struggles of her upbringing, she always wanted to have shelter and food. Eventually, that grew into wanting to thrive.
Now, the longtime Brazosport College administrator is looking forward to becoming president of Lee College in Baytown and offering students the same positive educational experience she had, regardless of their backgrounds.
LEAVING THE NEST
Villanueva is the provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Brazosport College, where she has worked for 13 years.
She started at Brazosport College after finishing her Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 2006. The vice president job is her fourth position with Brazosport College, which she called her “first love,” she said.
“It’s going to be hard to leave it all behind,” Villanueva said.
She plans to start at Lee College on Jan. 1 and work alongside current President Dennis Brown, who will retire Jan. 31, she said. She is expected to begin duties on Feb. 1, according to a Lee College news release.
The Lee College Board of Regents unanimously voted to select Villanueava as the sole finalist for the position at its meeting Monday, after a nomination for University of Akron professor Scott Scarborough failed to carry for lack of votes, the Baytown Sun reported.
Villanueava’s original dream was to eventually become president of Brazosport College, but she said Millicent Valek fills that role very well and she had to leave the nest, Villanueva said.
Villanueva has been an integral part of the leadership team at Brazosport College, Valek said.
“We are grateful to her for her many contributions to the college and the students we serve,” Valek said.
TRUE LEADERSHIP
Villanueva was born in San Antonio, but moved many times as her father served in the U.S. Army, she said. Her father is Mexican-American and joined the Army upon graduating high school, a way to get out of the Rio Grande Valley, she said.
Villanueva’s mother is a Korean immigrant who did not finish junior high school but always encouraged Villanueva to get an education as a way to better her life, she said.
In first grade, Villanueva was identified as needing extra reading help. That’s when she experienced mentoring and what she calls “true leadership,” she said.
True leaders believe in the potential of others and try to develop them in the best way, rather than leading people in their own interests, Villanueva said.
Her parents divorced when she was 8, leaving Villanueva to live with her mother, she said. She started at Colorado State University as a chemistry major in 1990. During college, she became the legal guardian of her younger brother.
It took Villanueva about eight years to finish her bachelor’s degree, which turned out to be in psychology, she said. Her mother had wanted her to become a doctor and she was 12 credits away from finishing her chemistry degree, but she decided to change her path.
Psychology was more fitting for her because it was in “everyday language that applied to everyday life,” she said. She enjoys studying people, solving problems and figuring out what “makes them tick,” Villanueava said.
ON A JOURNEY
Her undergraduate education was a “journey,” she said.
After briefly working as a nurse’s aid, she applied for a graduate program at a few different colleges, but decided to attend the University of Houston because of its established, reputable program for industrial/organizational psychology, she said.
That branch of psychology applies the soft science to business and industry, she said. At UH, she worked under Lois Tetrick, the first woman Associate Editor of the Journal of Applied Psychology, and Lisa Penney, a young, fiercely independent, minority woman who took a chance on her, she said.
After completing research regarding employer and employee relationships and counterproductive workplace behaviors, she earned her doctorate and set out on her career path, which she anted to be focused around students.
“I was looking for a community college position because it would allow me to be around students all the time and allow me to be in the classroom,” Villanueva said.
When she applied for a full-time psychology faculty position, Brazosport College interviewed her for that and the director position, and she was hired for the latter, she said.
REWARDING WORK
During her time at Brazosport College, she served as a coach for Achieving the Dream, the country’s largest national nonprofit student reform movement designed to help community college students succeed.
“While my primary role has been at Brazosport College, I’ve been able to also have very broad roles in serving many other diverse types of colleges in the nation,” Villanueva said.
That experience brought her to the place she is today, helping students feel like they belong, she said.
“My work focused on really developing belongingness and growth mindset, which are critically important to serving underserved students,” Villanueva said.
That work earned her statewide awards, then the promotions to associate dean, dean and vice president, she said. Since she stepped into her role of vice president seven years ago, she and Valek have known that Villanueva wanted to become a president, she said.
“My work has really focused on one central thing, and that has been on serving all students regardless of their background by really trying to create the ideal student experience,” Villanueva said. “When a student steps on the campus at Brazosport College, my vision is that every student who comes here, and now, every student who will go Lee College, feels that they are welcome and that they belong from the first day they set foot on this campus to the day they cross that commencement stage.”
She believes in the “powerful potential of all students to learn and grow into productive members of our community,” she said.
Villanueva applied for a president position out of desire to solve problems, she said. Lee College was the only place she applied.
Lee College attracted her because it’s been in a community that has loved it since its founding in 1934, she said. It is Hispanic-serving, serves rural and urban populations and partners with local industry, including petrochemical and health care, she said.
Lee College also has the Huntsville Center, which educates those in the state prison system, Villanueva said.
“Lee is just up the road and similar to Brazosport College,” she said.
Villanueva will move from Clute to Baytown alone at first, with her husband, Bill Davidson, and their children, Sarah and Jaden, following after 10-year-old Jaden finishes the school year, she said.
She will be missed at Brazosport College, but they will continue working toward the same mission, Valek said.
“While Dr. Villanueva will be missed at Brazosport College, I am so proud of her—this is a great opportunity for her career advancement,” Valek said. “I look forward to our continued work together as colleagues advancing the mission of Texas community colleges.”
