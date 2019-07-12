ANGLETON — Northside Elementary faculty and staff don’t believe teaching ends when summer vacation begins.
Students were invited onto campus Thursday for lunch and book readings, then sent home with books of their own, said Principal Lori Gonzalez, who organized the event.
The book tour aims to encourage students to read even during their break from school. Keeping their nose in books helps prevent the “summer slide,” the name given for the loss of skills learned during the school year, Gonzalez said.
“Our kids do tend to lose quite a bit and it’s hard for them to recoup that at the beginning of the year, so if we can keep them reading during the summer, then it only helps the kids come in ready,” she said.
Myra Gongora has taken her daughters, Bridget and Ellie Gongora, to participate in reading events at the public library to keep them sharp over the summer, she said. She is glad Northside Elementary is beginning the new program to give students more resources to engage in reading.
“A lot of times during the summer there tends to be less education taking place for kids, so just keeping it fun and enjoyable is important,” Myra said.
Gonzalez believes the future development of the children depends on their reading skills.
“Reading is the basis of everything,” she said.
Gonzales plans to continue encouraging her students to read, especially when they come back to campus in the fall.
“We are working on building a culture of readers on our campus,” she said.
She has made plans to have a full bookshelf in every hallway of the building.
“They are books with no strings attached,” Gonzalez said. “Take them, read them, love them and return them.”
During this coming school year, teachers of every subject also will be expected to immerse their students in the importance of reading.
“I don’t care what they read, but reading is important and we have to model that,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez started the reading emphasis by gifting the students a book on their birthday last year. She bought three shelves worth of books for her office and allows students to come in on their birthday and choose one they want to take home.
“It’s a birthday gift from me,“ she said.
She and other teachers and administrators are making plans to hold two additional book readings before the school year begins, Gonzalez said. They want to continue putting books in the students’ hands and make it easy for the children to get the resources they need, she said.
