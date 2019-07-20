Illuminating the night skies, the moon has also brightened the imaginations of children for millennia, capturing their attention and bringing to mind pictures of moon men, mountains of cheese and other space ships.
While astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin found there was no cheese under their boots 50 years ago, they brought home photos, rocks, data and stories that continue to be valuable in 2019. They also brought proof to children that they can reach the moon with enough determination.
That doesn’t stop young Brazoria County minds from having colorful ideas of what’s up in the night sky.
“Space is scary,” Carson, 8, said. “You can fall off the wires and get stuck there.”
Children could also be scared by how vast the expanse of space is, the fear of being lost forever.
“Space is really big,” Aubree, 8, said.
While the actual vastness of space is unknown, there is always room for a guess.
“Space is a million miles,” Carson said.
From cheese to a secret space base, the moon has been speculated to be made up of a number of elements.
“The moon is made out of rocks,” Carson candidly said.
However, from a distance, the moon can appear as many different substances.
“The moon is made out of sand,” Aubree said.
There’s also many ways that one can get to the moon.
Scarlett, 2, thinks that the astronauts got to the moon by “robots.”
Carson believes spacemen got to the moon by a “spaceship.”
The moon, covered in craters from a distance, could look very different up close.
“The moon is covered in meteor marks,” Carson said.
While they seem fearless, astronauts could have felt scared when in the face of infinite darkness and space.
“The astronauts were scared because they thought that they were attached to a cord and jumped off but they weren’t,” Carson said. “The ship will leave without them.”
Despite the scientific benefits, many kids find the simplistic reasons for going to the moon the most obvious.
“We would go to the moon to see what it looks like,” Aubree said.
The obvious and longtime description of the moon, can often be repeated by children.
“The moon looks like cheese,” Scarlett said.
