FREEPORT — Transparency over possible new rail routes is a priority for the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District, but time is equally important toward alleviating the concerns of property owners who might be affected if new lines are built, Brazoria County Commissioner David Linder said.
Residents have demanded the district board be open about possible routes for rail lines that would run from Port Freeport to Highway 59 in Fort Bend County, and the board voted last month to release information regarding all drafted routes, district Executive Director Robert Laza said.
The topic still dominated the conversation during the board’s meeting Friday at Port Freeport. Some members want to release every route option, while others hoped to release only the three most feasible options that emerge from a study being funded by the district’s partners.
Releasing routes that are not going to be considered didn’t make much sense to Linder, he said.
“I don’t want to include people that aren’t going to be impacted,” he said. “They need to get on with their lives and quit worrying about this … thing.”
Time is of the essence because people are tired of the uncertainty surrounding the possible project, Linder said. It is only fair to residents to release the routes as soon as possible in Brazoria County, he said.
“Until this thing is built or shelved, you put everybody’s lives on hold,” Linder said.
A planning-level feasibility study will determine whether a rail line should be constructed to increase distribution and reduce traffic as more shippers use Port Freeport, which is expanding its shipping channel to accommodate larger ships.
The study team will examine the feasibility of different route corridors and make three recommendations to the federal Surface Transportation Board on where the rail lines could run, Port Freeport Public Affairs Manager Lauren McCormick said.
Linder believes he has worked hard to make sure the routes will not be put in areas where many people will be affected, he said. But board member Chris Martin wants to present every single route option, feasible or not, to the district’s Citizen Advisory Panel.
The panel represents residents from both Brazoria and Fort Bend counties who should be allowed to voice feedback and know that they are being heard, Martin said.
“If we’re going to spoon-feed them just three routes, then we’re preordaining their response,” Martin said. “You’re limiting the input you get from the CAP because you’re limiting the information you’re giving the CAP.”
A decision on which option the board will take is pending input from Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales, who did not attend Friday’s meeting. A motion and second calling for the release of only the three most feasible options are on the table until the district touches base with Morales.
“(This is to) discuss why he wants to have the CAP review routes that have been previously determined non-feasible by the board’s engineering contractor and many of the other county/port commissioners,” Laza said. “Once this conversation is held, a special board meeting may be called to discuss the new motion presented today, or the new motion may be taken up at the next board meeting.”
The board moved forward with plans for the Citizen Advisory Panel meeting, which is preliminarily targeted for between Sept. 14 and 19, Laza said.
(1) entry
Thank you commissioner for using common sense. Mr. Martin must have someone making money off of putting together the route packages. Don't see much of a reason to present routes, that will not be considered, otherwise.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.