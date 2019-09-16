LAKE JACKSON — The Palais Royal store in Brazos Mall will permanently close in January, officials confirmed.
It was a “difficult decision” to close the Lake Jackson store, but the Angleton store will remain open, Stage Brand Publicity Manager Blakeley Graham said in an email.
“Stage reviews its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure we remain competitive and best positioned to provide options to our guests,” Graham said in the email.
The latest review led to the decision to close the Brazos Mall location, the email states.
The Palais Royal in Freeport, the city’s sole department store, closed in February 2017.
Though Stage Stores announced it would convert hundreds of its stores — which include Palais Royal, Bealls, Goody’s, Peebles and Stage — to off-price Gordmans stores, there are no conversion plans for the Lake Jackson location, officials said.
Stores lease space from Brazos Mall, so when this lease ends, the premises return to the landlord, according to a statement from Mall Manager Barry Smith.
“Brazos Mall has valued its long-standing relationship with Palais Royal and know they will be missed by many loyal guests,” the email states.
Mall management will approach any closing as an opportunity to bring in a new offering, Smith said.
Brazos Mall is not unfamiliar with empty department store spaces, as Sears and Dillard’s Men Store both closed and were converted to modern offerings in recent years.
When Sears closed, it was replaced with “thriving” TJ Maxx/HomeGoods, Ulta Beauty and Ashley HomeStore, according to the email. Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park opened this year where Dillard’s Men had previously occupied space.
The mall is more than 90 percent occupied and Palais Royal’s space accounts for less than 3 percent, Smith said in the email.
Brazos Mall Palais Royal employees have been aware of the impending closure for a few months, Store Manager Maggie Capak said.
The store is having closing sales.
The company decided to close several stores because of the sales numbers, but most of the other closing locations are not in Texas, Capak said.
