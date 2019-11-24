LAKE JACKSON
Crash takes out signal
A vehicle traveling east on Highway 332 West experienced a brake failure while approaching the intersection at FM 2004, Lake Jackson Police Sergeant Carey Lankford said.
The driver was unable to slow down Friday as they approached the intersection and went onto the shoulder to avoid hitting stopped cars at the light, Lankford said.
At the intersection, the driver’s vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling on FM 2004, went off the road and struck and broke a light pole, Lankford said.
The traffic lights sagged low enough to render the intersection impassable, he said.
The Texas Department of Transportation and Centerpoint Energy were contacted, and the intersection was shut down for about five hours for repairs, officials said. Traffic on FM 2004 was diverted onto This Way, Lankford said.
No one involved was taken to the hospital, Lankford said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.