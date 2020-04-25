CLUTE
After successfully carrying a 1-pound payload 1 mile into the air, and later entering the transonic region in an attempt to break the sound barrier, the next goal of Brazoswood High School’s rocket engineering students was to launch a rocket that would climb more than 100,000 feet.
No high school in the SystemsGo program has ever done that, but Brazoswood has had the best launch two years in a row, rocketry instructor Chris McLeod said.
Students won’t get to find out this year whether their rocket could accomplish that mission.
SystemsGo decided this week to cancel all remaining plans for Rockets 2020 in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott directing schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year — effectively grounding Brazoswood for the foreseeable future.
“Making that trip to White Sands, New Mexico, is the highlight of any of their year, so it will be disappointing,” Brazoswood Principal Rita Pintavalle said. “Having that canceled and knowing they were gonna be the next in line to have their rocket launch — we’ve been the school that’s flown the highest, so a lot was there for anticipation.”
Especially for the seniors, who have been designing this year’s rocket since last summer, putting in hours after school and on weekends, the cancellation is a disappointment, said Jessie Jennings, director of Career and Technical Education for Brazosport ISD.
“You pour out so much of yourself into something and to not be able to see the actual final fruition of it — that’s hard for them,” Jennings said.
In spite of that letdown, the students’ response to the news has been positive overall, McLeod said.
“We’ve had some students already thinking about next year,” he said. “Rather than just sit down and be defeated, they’re excited to see what’s next.”
The program is entirely driven by the students, who organize themselves into different roles to facilitate their project from the ground up, McLeod said. The students work together to design schematics, calculate trajectories and invent and test new materials to use in construction of the final product, rocketry instructor Dale Hobbs said.
“Innovation is alive and well here in Goddard rocket engineering,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs retired last year but has continued to work with the students and with McLeod on this year’s project, he said.
“One of the things that both Mr. McLeod and I feel strongly about is, you have permission to fail in here,” Hobbs said. “You can make it, you can break it — how else can you really learn what the limits of things are and how things work? So they feel comfortable doing that, I think.”
Another big part of the program involves system reviews with local engineers, machine shops and fabricators who work with them, and obtaining approval from SystemsGo, NASA and the Army before being cleared for flight, McLeod said.
“It’s not even pretending to be real world — it’s real world experience,” he said. “Collaboration with local business, government organizations and the military all lead to a successful flight.”
While that flight will not happen this year, the students had just about reached the stage where they would finally begin to assemble the rocket, he said.
“Just getting to the stage of construction is incredible,” he said.
Brazoswood has spoken with SystemsGo and hopes to bring two rockets per team next year so this year’s rocket can be finished and launched, McLeod said. It’s a plan the students are on board with.
“Our Goddard team has already coordinated when can we work on this,” he said.
The students are committed to continuing work during the summer and over breaks. Some will stay local rather than going off to college, so they’ll be able to participate, too, and hopefully attend the summer launch at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, he said.
“We’ll do everything we can to get them there to see the rocket that they put so many hours of effort into,” McLeod said.
McLeod is “extremely proud” of how the students handled the setback, he said.
“What our students can control is their attitude and they’ve had an incredible attitude looking forward instead of looking down,” he said. “It’s a proven example for anybody going through this — regardless of circumstances or situation, ‘What can we do to prepare for tomorrow?’”
As soon as tomorrow, they’re ready to get back to work, McLeod said.
“Teachers are eager, students are eager, and as soon as we’re allowed, you can bet we’re gonna be up there all day every day building rockets,” he said.
