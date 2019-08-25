WEST COLUMBIA
Tax rate considered for public hearing
City Council members will hold a special public hearing this week to discuss the proposed tax rate.
City officials are proposing keeping the current tax rate of 82 cents per $100 of appraised property — the same rate as last year — the action would be considered a 3.9 percent tax increase due to higher property values.
The city saw an increase in property values from the previous year, the result of which is the city will see more revenue from the same rate as the current year.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
SWEENY
Hospital board to address budget
The Sweeny Hospital District board will discuss the 2019-20 fiscal year budget as well as consider renewing a contractor with Garcia Hamilton as investment manager.
The board also will provide an update on the Wellness Center’s renovation.
Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Sweeny Community Hospital conference room, 305 N. McKinney St.
For information, call the hospital office at 979-548-1500.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.