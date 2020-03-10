ANGLETON — The Angleton Education Foundation and Angleton ISD Police Department continued efforts to improve the safety of staff and students throughout campuses by purchasing radios for every officer.
With an officer posted on every campus, foundation Alternative Funding Director Allison Hemphill realized the need to improve the department’s equipment to better prepare for incidents similar to the Santa Fe High School shooting in May 2018.
“I think safety is an absolute priority,” Hemphill said. “How can a student truly learn if they feel they are not in a safe environment?”
In response, she submitted a proposal and received a $7,400 grant from the Union Pacific Foundation. The money will go toward ensuring all of the school district’s police officers have the latest advancements in safety and security, Angleton ISD Police Chief James “Chip” Gayle said.
“We hired additional officers last year so we needed to expand our radio equipment,” Gayle said. “We put the safety of our students first.”
For $15,280, the department purchased four additional Motorola radios — two mobile and two handheld — to fully equip the 15-person department with their own personal and vehicle radio. The Motorola police radios are straight from the factory and not sold wholesale.
The remainder of the payment was matched by the education foundation, resulting in no taxpayer dollars being used for the purchase, Gayle said.
“When you can save the taxpayers money and meet your goals, that’s a huge bonus, Gayle said.
The education foundation works to solicit donors and research grants to help fund any needs that could improve the district.
Hemphill and Gayle expressed appreciation and gratitude to Union Pacific and the donors of the education foundation. They believe this is a purchase that could potentially save lives in the case of any dire situation.
