OYSTER CREEK — City Council will consider amending its peddler and vendor ordinance, revamping the city’s dormant Creek Fest fundraiser and maintaining the current tax rate after their latest meeting.
During Fire Chief Mark Westmoreland’s report to council, he said their tournament’s fundraiser fell short of a goal, raising only $3,000. It was windy and concerts were happening the same night, so the participation and funds raised were a bit of a disappointment, he said.
Mayor Justin Mills said he had already considered that City Council could start doing the city’s Creek Fest, which dissolved years ago because of lack of participation.
“I would like for us to maybe look into it and try to put one together for the police and fire,” Mills said. “It used to be a big deal around here.”
Council members collectively agreed this is something they could look into. Enough of them know how to organize events that it could be successful, Mills said.
The event used to be on Father’s Day weekend every year, City Administrator Toby Guenter said, but the mayor suggested a cooler time in fall or spring.
City Attorney Laurence Boyd said council can consider extending the time frame of its peddler permits since the current $10, 21-day permit has some people coming back in to renew every three weeks and it has become an administrative burden. They could consider doing a multiple-month or yearlong permit, he said.
The main peddler in question is an ice cream truck, Boyd said.
Peddlers sell goods door to door are different than ice cream trucks, Councilman Erik Chitwood said, and the former shouldn’t have a yearlong license. An ice cream truck is more like a vendor, he said.
The ice cream truck should have a vendor’s license, Councilman Harold Vandergrifft said.
The city could do different licenses for someone who goes on private property versus someone who doesn’t, Boyd said, adding that he will work on it and bring the ordinance back.
Though Mills reinforced his position of wanting a 17 percent decrease in tax revenue, council ultimately opted to propose the effective tax rate, which comes with no tax revenue increase, according to the county tax office.
The effective rate, or the rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year from properties on the tax rolls both years, is 29.33 cents per $100 of property value, Finance Director Lanita Chitwood said.
Erik Chitwood made a motion for a tax rate that would generate 11 percent less revenue, but it died for lack of a second.
Council members Vandergrifft, Lonnie Carr Jr., James Dvorak and Darrell Raska voted for the motion of no tax increase.
There will be public hearings regarding the budget Sept. 5 and Sept. 19.
