FREEPORT — Thanksgiving is a time of year that inspires many people to think of those in the community who might not have access to a traditional holiday meal. This year, Velasco Elementary School strived to change that with its Perky Turkey food drive sponsored by the school’s student council.
Every teacher had a box in their classroom, which was decorated to resemble a turkey, said Sarah Brown, a fourth-grade reading teacher and student council sponsor. Students brought in items every day, and the food drive became one of the biggest organized at the school, she said.
“We’re going to be giving back to our students who are of high need, and we’re also going to be donating to the local food bank to help with all the Thanksgiving festivities,” said Julia Jackson, another fourth-grade reading teacher and sponsor of student council. She and Brown oversaw the event together.
There was not a goal that the school wanted to meet, Jackson said.
“We just wanted them to donate as they felt the need to donate,” she said.
Items will be donated to the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry in Freeport and will also help support some of Velasco Elementary’s families.
“There was a very, very large amount of generosity from our students,” Brown said. “I think our kids have a really good understanding that there are those that have a high need, and helping out is a goal.”
