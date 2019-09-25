SWEENY
Sweeny ISD’s bridge from core classes to the real world now stretches to sixth grade.
The bridge metaphor is how technology applications instructor Garland Johnson describes the interactive, hands-on STEM labs he teaches at Sweeny Junior High School. It is his first year to teach sixth grade, but he already can tell the STEM expeditions are a step in the right direction for the future of the students, he said.
“I spent eight years teaching fifth-grade science and social studies, so we did some small STEM activities, but nothing like what we are doing now,” Johnson said.
The district purchased the labs through educational company Pitsco, which focuses on enhanced learning through hands-on activities. Sweeny sixth-graders will participate in five different labs, including Cultivating Our Future, Design Time, Growing Up, Rolling Robots and Tower Power. They incorporate the fundamentals of STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“The introduction of this hands-on learning experience will allow students to demonstrate learning in real-world ways,” Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said in a stetement. “We want to ignite a passion for STEM and equip our students with the skills necessary to be college-, career- or military-ready graduates.”
Johnson students were working on constructing model telephone towers Monday for the Tower Power lab. After picking a partner, students work together to plan, build and test a tower, incorporating civil engineering techniques in building a balsa wood tower.
“What I find cool about this lab is that it kind of reinforces some of the things they have learned in math,” Johnson said.
Another lab provided by Pitsco is Rolling Robots. Johnson is especially excited for this lab because he hopes it will spark an interest in robotics for some of the children, he said.
“It’s been a couple years since we had a robotics program at the junior high level, but it is a goal to get a program going again,” he said.
Johnson has seven class periods of about 20 students each day. This means the STEM curriculum is reaching nearly 150 sixth-graders each day.
“My favorite part of all of this is the excitement on their faces, watching them figure things out and seeing their finished product,” Johnson said.
