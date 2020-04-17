SWEENY
B yron Randon is using his influence to push the love of writing and reading through a short story about his real-life experience.
The Sweeny High School junior never looked at himself as an author but now is challenging all Sweeny ISD students to join him by writing their own inspirational story. That inspired school district leaders to get on board.
As a part of a project given to him by his mother, Devin Randon, Byron was tasked with writing a short story that would help or encourage someone.
“During the quarantine, I’ve homeschooled them with different activities,” Devin said. “Byron wasn’t sure he could do it, but I told him to just write with your heart and just like that he was finished.”
The young athlete emptied his heart on the paper and created “Do Something Great.”
“My mom inspired me and I never thought about it like that,” Byron said. “She was my inspiration when I wrote.”
Never considering himself an author, the Bulldog football player wanted to write something all kids could relate to through his love of the sport.
“It is based on me getting tackled and getting back up,” Byron said. “It’s about inspiring you and telling you you can do anything. If you’re going through something now, you’re going to get through it.”
Another main focus of the book was about respect, he said. As an elementary student, Byron usually was on the wrong side of an office referral due to his attitude toward his teachers.
“I still have the stack of referrals he used to get,” Devin said. “He used to be disrespectful and a class clown and teachers just couldn’t stand him.”
As he matured and grew older, Byron adjusted his attitude and became the model student and young man, she said.
“He’s come a long way and he’s such a great kid,” Devin said. “I’ve heard from people he would help the custodians pick up the cafeteria when kids left their trash there. He helped the elderly with their groceries. Words can’t express how proud I am of him. Just to see him grow up, it’s amazing.”
Having a background in graphic design, Devin helped illustrate the book and thought about it becoming published.
“When I read it, I loved it but he was unsure,” Devin said. “I illustrated the cover and that’s when he got excited.”
The mother and son decided to make a step forward and present the book to publishers.
“I had a designer that works for me and assisted with the illustrations, Emily Nofsinger, and we began looking at publishers,” Devin said.
“Do Something Great” was picked up by Victorian Publishing Co. in Houston and is in the process of becoming published, Devin said. Byron was at awe of how quickly things changed for him.
“I never really even liked English class,” he said. “It’s just so crazy right now. I want people to get something out of the book. I want everyone to do something great.”
When the video was posted on Facebook introducing the contest, Byron challenged all Sweeny students to write an inspirational tale of their own. When Superintendent Tory Hill and several librarians heard word of Byron’s action, they knew it would be a great avenue for students to develop literacy skills.
“Initial thought was to share the book, but the librarians thought to launch this and challenge our students to write their book or story,” Hill said. “We are continually thinking of ways to promote creativity, positivity and a learning experience. This was inspired by Byron’s work.”
Elementary librarian Linda Leopold was the main organizer of the contest. Seeing a student encourage writing, Leopold knew kids would be more likely to follow one of their.
“I got to thinking that Byron could motivate a lot of kids, especially younger ones,” Leopold said. “He could even inspire kids his own age who think they were ‘too cool’ for something like this.”
Leopold hopes to see a lot of submissions come her way as the contest can give students something productive to do.
“It’s such a hard time for these kids and we felt Byron would convince them to do something they normally wouldn’t do,” Leopold said. “This is a creative opportunity to stimulate the brain.”
Stories must be submitted by April 24 to lleopold@sweenyisd.org to enter the contest.
The contest is divided between elementary, junior high and high school where each winner will receive a gift card through the mail or upon returning to school.
Byron plans to continue writing and live his dream of playing football at the University of Houston, he said.
