A beautiful young athlete is jogging with her German shepherd on a leash beside her. The dog gives off an aura that is highly respected: “Approach my owner, and this canine will sink his canines deep into your skin and shake you without regard to your painful screams.” Predators are wise not to risk attempting to molest the guarded woman.
The word origin of molest has it that the word means to accost, to attack, disturbance of one’s peace or to be irksome in the sight of innocence.
A lovely hymn has this in its lyrics: “There is a place of quiet rest, near to the heart of God; a place where sin cannot molest, near to the heart of God.”
If one has God’s presence in his or her life, God’s aura radiates and says: “Evil do not tread here because ‘vengeance is mine,’ saith the Lord.”
An older woman I’ve seen in counseling said that she had been in an accident as a child and had to be resuscitated. While unconscious, she had a vision of heaven. She said, “God wore armor, and he went before each of his people to protect him or her from the wiles (devices and deceptions) of the devil.”
Her testimony reminded me of the hymn’s words: “a place where sin cannot molest, near to the heart of God.”
According to hymnology, “Near to the Heart of God” was written after a Presbyterian minister lost two infant nieces to diphtheria in 1903. He wrote the words, put them to music, and his choir sang them as carolers outside the quarantined home for comfort of the family.
The Discipleship Ministries of the United Methodist Church explains the writing of the hymn: “A characteristic of gospel hymns of this era, especially those that employ an intimate language to express the relationship between the believer and God, is to repeat a short phrase several times, allowing the message to burrow deeper into the psyche of the singer and to plant a little kernel of truth. In this case the repeated phrase is ‘near to the heart of God,’ which appears 12 times if all stanzas are sung and the refrain repeated after each stanza.”
The hymn attributes six assets to being near to the heart of God. 1) A place of quiet rest. 2) A place of molestation protection. 3) A place of comfort sweet. 4) A place for conferring with the Savior. 5) A place of full release. 6) A place of joy and peace.
A man who had been caught in a mistake recently said to me, “We barbecued this weekend, and it was beautifully stress free. I’ve rediscovered the joy of being where I’m supposed to be and doing what I’m supposed to do. Sin is stressful. It’s stressful because you know that you are doing what you’re not supposed to be doing; it’s stressful because you are worried about getting caught; it’s stressful because you are worried about how awful it will be when your wife and children become informed of your wrongdoing.”
His summary helps illustrate “a place of quiet rest.”
“A place of full release” is illustrated by those who develop this resolve: “I’ve stopped worrying myself sick; I’ve turned it over to God.”
A teenage boy recently told me in counseling that he was troubled about illnesses and death. I answered, “We all live in mortal jeopardy, and the remedy to that is being spiritually prepared for whatever occurs. That brings security to our plight.”
I explained that we come to a place of “comfort sweet.”
Near to the heart of God is also where we meet the Christ of Christmas. The hymn’s lyrics say: “A place where we our Savior meet.” As the Bible admonishes, “Draw near to God, and God will draw near to you.”
And, finally: “A place where all is joy and peace, near to the heart of God.” Sounds like we’ve arrived at Christmastime. Merry Christmas to all readers.
