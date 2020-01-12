ANGLETON — Gadgets and gizmos once considered cutting edge were dropped off this weekend by residents hoping to avoid tossing another aging electronic device into a landfill.
The Keep Brazoria County Beautiful Association collected electronics aplenty during its annual Residential Electronics Recycling event.
Jamae Bowman, president of Keep Brazoria County Beautiful, started the project in 2009 to keep electronics from ending up in landfills.
“I took it to the board to see if we could get sponsorships,” Bowman said. “Dow was our first sponsor. It was such an overwhelming success that Dow partnered with us to help us pay for the first 90,000 pounds we collected.”
One of the main goals of the Keep Brazoria County Beautiful is to reduce waste that is not reusable, he said.
“There are many things in a television set that are reusable,” Bowman said. “Some electronics have precious metals in them and they are processed, but one of the best things that comes from the recycling is that some things are reused.”
Although the amount of people who drop off electronics is constant, the bulk has reduced.
“The first year we collected 90,000 pounds of electronics,” Bowman said. “10 years later and we have the same number of participants but the poundage has reduced in size because the electronics have gotten smaller.”
Although outdated or broken electronics take up space in the home, Bowman urges residents to dispose of them properly due to environmental dangers they pose once in the landfill.
“A television is not hazardous waste until it goes outside and isn’t protected,” Bowman said. “It can get wet and water can cause harmful chemicals and compounds to leech into the ground and into the groundwater.”
County Commissioner and Keep Brazoria County Beautiful member Dude Payne has volunteered for the event for 10 years.
“This year has been larger than last year for sure,” Payne said. “It’s outstanding how many people came out. People save this stuff for years in order to bring it to us.”
Once collected, the gadgets will go to CompuCycle in Houston, a company thoroughly checked out by Bowman for authenticity.
“We make sure the companies have EPA certifications and licenses,” she said. “We have gone and inspected the sites in order to make sure (the electronics) are going where they’re supposed to go.”
If a resident throws an electronic into the trash, it doesn’t actually just disappear Bowman said.
“Everybody talks about throwing things ‘away’ but there is no ‘away’,” Bowman said. “You’re just moving it from one place to another.”
Although holding on to his old electronics took up space, Lake Jackson resident Phil Athey wanted to dispose of them properly.
“I had some stuff sitting around that I wanted to get rid of and I was waiting for an opportunity like this,” he said. “I didn’t throw it away because it didn’t seem like the right thing to do.”
