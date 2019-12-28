Lake Jackson passes parking ordinance
After passing one reading of an ordinance that would allow towing if violators parked overnight on South Parking Place during the weekends, City Council went back to the drawing board and finalized an ordinance that will prohibit parking during special events.
Council deleted that first reading of the old ordinance so it wouldn’t be hanging out there forever. During their two meetings in December, council unanimously accepted the first and final reading of the parking ban.
Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo originally brought the proposition to council because some cars were left in the pavilion area during the monthly farmers market. Right now, there are signs that prohibit overnight parking on South Parking Place during the weekends, but no means for the city to enforce it, he said.
This ordinance gives the city the authorization to tow vehicles while there are special events happening on South Parking Place and its pavilion, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Group nears enough funds to close on safe house
The Refuge for Women Texas Gulf Coast chapter has raised about 75 percent of the funds needed to close on a safe house for trafficked adults, Director Vicki Kirby said.
“Our goal, of course, is to have women in the house by mid-year 2020,” Kirby said. “So we have to raise $400,000 dollars, and we’ve raised 75 percent. We’re hoping to close in January.”
The safe house will serve as a place where women who have been exploited by the sex-trafficking trade can learn to integrate back into the world with grace and understanding, Kirby said.
With donations from Pearland-based church New Hope Fellowship and the Freedom Church Alliance groups, the sale of the home is nearly complete.
“It’s been so wonderful and we’re very excited,” Kirby said.
Richwood plans to widen scope of logo contest
After Richwood Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi suggested to City Council that they have a contest among school children to design a logo for the city, council members suggested they should allow adults to participate.
Koskiniemi said she does plan to widen the scope of entrants. She plans to proceed with the contest and possibly make videos to explain the history and culture of Richwood, she said.
The logo would be an investment into the history and culture of the city in a cost-effective way, Koskiniemi said. She came up with the logo contest idea because from working with other cities, she said she knows marketing to be very expensive. Having a city logo could help officials attract people and business to the area, she said.
