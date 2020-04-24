CORRECTIONS
The Facts makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of its information, and it is our policy to correct errors promptly. Errors may be reported by telephone at 979-237-0148, fax at 979-265-9052 or email at news@thefacts.com.
“For the last few years it’s been a struggle and I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to hang in there,” said Maria Atkins, owner of Forever Treasure Boutique. “This whole situation didn’t help at all but I support our officials in the way they’re handling it.” A story in Thursday’s edition about the start of retail-to-go attributed the quote to the wrong person.
