CLUTE — Police are seeking the person they believe shot and seriously wounded a man near a Clute apartment complex Friday night.
Police received a call about the shooting in the 200 block of Hackberry Street at 7:56 p.m., Police Chief James Fitch said. They found a 28-year-old man from Clute had been shot once, he said.
The man went by medical helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries, Fitch said.
Police identified a shooter but had not arrested him as of 10 p.m. Friday, Fitch said. The person is not believed to be a larger threat to society, he said.
“This is an isolated incident,” Fitch said.
The shooting happened out on the street, Fitch said.
The suspected shooter has ties to southern Brazoria County, the chief said. Police declined to release a description of the suspect.
