We’ve hopped right out of March and into April. Wasn’t it just last year when we asked ourselves how can it already be August?
As we are spending more time at home, I would like to share some ideas of things to do at home to enjoy springtime with your family. I’m going to cover 5 different topic areas that you can focus on during this time when for once, you actually have more time.
Get Crafty
So, someone out there bought a lot of toilet paper. I’m not pointing any fingers. As you start to finish those toilet paper rolls, save the cardboard roll. There are a lot of spring crafts you can make with toilet paper rolls. Get your kids involved and work on their fine motor skills. Surf the internet for ideas on things to make with those extra toilet paper rolls.
Make a card and actually mail it. Find some paper and fold it in half and draw a picture, or if you have other supplies, add them to it. Write a nice message and mail it to a loved one you haven’t seen in a while. Sending a card will give someone a good feeling that someone else is thinking about them. This also makes us take time to stop and reflect on our relationship with that person and tell them how much they mean to us.
Get Outdoors
I don’t know if you have noticed, but we have been having some great weather (of course, mixed in with some Southeast Texas humidity). I want to encourage you to go outside and enjoy the outdoors.
Refresh your landscaping; pull those weeds.
Go for a walk.
Play outside — tag, hide and seek, Red Rover, Mother May I, etc.
Go on a scavenger hunt as a family.
Chalk your driveway; create a nice message for others when they walk by.
Focus on your Space
Now that you have more time, focus on finally cleaning and organizing your space. Pick a room or start small and pick a closet to go through and take the things out that don’t bring you joy. If you need inspiration, then go watch Marie Kondo’s series on Netflix. Take the things that don’t bring you joy, pack them in a box and take them to a store for them to resell to support a good cause. Habitat for Humanity ReStore uses its profits to fix and build houses. There are many places out there, so find one that fits your mission. This benefits more than just you and your space; you are able to help an organization raise funds to meet its goals.
Get Cooking
Take this time to get creative in your kitchen. Not sure what to cook for dinner? Go to dinnertonight.tamu.edu and find a recipe. Try out different ones then pick some to cook for your Sunday meal. If you want to get really creative, don’t use a recipe and find ingredients in your pantry and fridge to make your own creation.
As you are cooking (and eating), focus on your senses and really take in the food you are eating. Work your way through your senses: See, Smell, Feel, Sound and Taste.
Self-Reflection
During all this down time, take time for yourself and reflect on what is most important to you. This is a good time to start journaling. I have a one-sentence-a-day journal that I write in each evening. The journal allows me to write in it for five years, which is really cool so I can look back and remember what was going on in past years. It gives me a topic to write about each day. Or you can make your own journal. Grab a spiral and write a couple sentences each day, and each year go back to that same date to write your sentences for the new year.
I hope you take the time to spend some quality time with your family and yourself with these activities or others you come up with. Remember we will all get through this time together. It is, however, a time for us to remember what is truly important to us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.