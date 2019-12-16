ANGLETON — An Angleton couple concerned over what a proposed energy park would mean for residential areas nearby succeeded in forcing the city to reveal documents about the plan, which has not come before council.
The proposed Gambit Energy Storage Park would be a green energy storage facility at 998 W. Live Oak St. and Western Avenue. While it will be about 200 feet from a residential neighborhood, the homes will not be affected, City Manager Scott Albert said. It was selected because of its proximity to the Texas New Mexico Power Co., Albert said.
Having their open records request for information about the Gambit Energy Storage Park granted by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this month hasn’t appeased residents Larry and Judy Shaefer, who still have concerns about how the project will affect residents.
“I just have really two concerns,” Larry Schaefer said. “One, of course, is the lithium battery danger, and the other is the effect of construction on businesses in the neighborhood — and neither of those concerns has been addressed adequately. The special use permit doesn’t say how they’re going to address traffic concerns on Highway 35. I’d just like to see a better description and several public hearings, because a lot of people unfortunately don’t go to council meetings and don’t understand the process.”
Residents were alerted about the possibility of the park and invited to a town hall meeting Oct. 10, Albert said. They will have another opportunity to learn about it when it is discussed during a Jan. 9 Planning and Zoning Committee meeting and a Jan. 14 regular council meeting, he said.
The project has been discussed during the council’s executive session for the past few months and city leaders originally declined to release the information about it to the Shaefers because the project was still being negotiated and he didn’t want any false information going out, Albert said.
City leaders see a great deal of benefit and few risks in the project.
“The Gambit Energy Storage Park will serve the community by providing the local electric grid with backup energy reserves and help integrate and stabilize new renewable energy resources,” a section of the project summary provided by Albert states. “This Project uses proven, reliable, and safe lithium-ion batteries that are pre-assembled for use in climate-controlled containers with redundant operating and safety systems.”
The project would generate $200,000 of extra tax revenue with a minimal footprint, Albert said, and council members say they have raised many of the same questions as the Shaefers.
“Really and truly, we’ve posed a lot of these questions to the company and they have impeccable safety records,” Councilman John Wright said. “Noise shouldn’t be a factor, and we’ll keep (the surrounding area) overgrown so you really won’t see it.”
All city projects have construction and could create some traffic concerns, but those issues will be addressed if the proposal is approved by the council, Albert said. He added that when people discuss “lithium danger,” he doesn’t know what that means.
“It’s a great project for the area adding $35 million to the tax base,” Albert said. “It’ll be used as a source to supply the grid additional energy and it will store energy during peak hours. It’s renewable energy and it’s a really good project for the area, and we’re fortunate to have it.”
If approved, the project will be privately funded by the company and not use any city money, Albert said. The park is slated to take between 12 and 18 months to construct, Albert said.
