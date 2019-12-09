SWEENY — The holidays are coming, which provides the perfect opportunity for people to come together. Dozens of people gathered throughout the day on Saturday at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park to enjoy the community’s annual Christmas in the Park event.
“The community just gathers here,” said Jeannette Hardesty, treasurer of the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce. “It’s kind of cool because they just come and visit and hang out together.”
Several different vendor booths were set up around the park, and there were four different inflatables for kids to play on all day for $5. Kids could come and go as long as they had a wristband, said Jessica Dugan, Chamber of Commerce secretary.
Close to the gazebo, a huge tree was wrapped and hung with holiday decorations, including ornaments made by the local elementary school children. Toward the end of the evening, the tree was lit up in keeping with a yearly tradition.
“It’s a great community event to allow people to showcase their talents,” Dugan said, speaking not only of the ornaments but also of the vendor booths, which included a booth selling sweets and treats, one selling jewelry and accessories, and one selling homemade pickles. The Apostolic Faith Center sold barbecue sandwiches and peanut brittle, which they’re known for, Dugan said.
The Sweeny High School Belles performed a kick routine to “Frosty the Snowman,” which was a big hit with the crowd. The Belles also performed at last year’s Christmas in the Park.
“We’re just excited to be able to do something for the community,” Belle Director Kim Rayl said.
A new offering this year was the city’s own Living Nativity, which featured two llamas. The city hoped to make the live nativity a yearly tradition, said Lil Tolley, executive director of the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce.
Several different performances of the Nativity were held throughout the day, with different cast members for each performance. The first Nativity featured a group from Sweeny House, the local long-term care center and nursing home, while an evening performance featured Mayor Jeff Farley with members of his family.
“The whole community — the families, even the people in the nursing home — they all come out and we make a way for them to be able to participate,” Hardesty said.
“It’s everyone’s community,” Tolley said. “Everyone should be welcomed to participate.”
