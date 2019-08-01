LAKE JACKSON — Kimberlyn Rumsey assumed she was walking into her church building to help plan the Wednesday evening youth lesson when she was surprised to see friends and family with colorful decorations and an oversized check bearing her name.
For putting others above herself and sharing her love with young people in her church family, Rumsey earned the latest award from the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation.
Rumsey thought she wanted to be a nurse before dropping out of Brazosport College to pursue a life in the ministry. She will start studies at the Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, California, later this month.
Family friends Ryan Norris, his wife Mary Norris, along with Cliff Moore and Wendi Moore decided to nominate Rumsey after witnessing her selflessness and service in the community.
“Like Taylor (Whitley), Kimberlyn is always doing things behind the scenes without being asked,” Ryan Norris said. “The best way I can describe it is that she has a servant’s heart.”
Rumsey always had a passion for children, she said. She wanted them to know they were loved and had a friend in her, which is why she’s volunteered in the nursery for the last five years, she said.
She often dedicates her time to the children of Willow Drive Baptist Church in Lake Jackson where she interns with the youth ministry.
“She’s given back in so many different ways and put others above herself and that’s why we wanted to recognize her,” said Shannon Whitley, founder of the nonprofit dedicated to rewarding those in the community who show up, give a flip and repeat, as her late husband’s motto goes.
Tears welled up in Rumsey’s eyes as nominator Ryan Norris explained why everyone was there.
“This was surprising. I was not definitely not expecting to receive it,” Rumsey said.
Ryan Norris said what he loves most about Rumsey is that she has shown up for her parents, who have been going through some rough times lately.
“She’s been their rock and their support,” he said.
Rumsey said while she had hoped to nominate one of the kids she works with for the award, she’s thrilled members of the community thought of her and hopes to continue to spread a light to others as she heads west this fall.
