FREEPORT
Two boaters rescued late Friday
Two boaters were rescued near the jetties late Friday evening.
There was a report of two flares sighted near the Freeport jetties just before midnight Friday, according to a U.S. Coast Guard news release.
A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew and a Freeport response boat crew were launched to rescue the boat crew, according to the release.
The disabled 33-foot vessel had two people aboard drifting toward the rocks of the jetties, according to the release. The boaters and disabled vessel were towed to the Freeport Marina.
There were no injuries reported.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.