RICHWOOD — A Bay City man being taken by ambulance to Galveston might have died from a medical condition and not from a collision involving the emergency vehicle and a pickup, Richwood police said.
Donald Willis, 44, died at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport in Lake Jackson after the crash Wednesday morning FM 2004 and Highway 288-B, Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton said. An autopsy will determine his cause of death, Skelton said.
Willis was the patient in an ambulance owned by Allegiance Emergency Medical Services, a private company that serves Matagorda County, Skelton said. It was taking Willis from a Matagorda County hospital to UTMB Health in Galveston County for an unspecified medical condition, Skelton said.
The 27-year-old woman driving the ambulance used emergency lights and made sure it was safe to enter the intersection at 6:23 a.m., Skelton said. After proceeding through the red light, a 52-year-old Clute man driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck crashed into the ambulance, Skelton said.
Investigators have not determined the driver at fault, and no citations were issued, he said.
The ambulance driver, a 57-year-old man paramedic and a relative of Willis were all in the ambulance and went to the Brazosport hospital for evaluation, along with the driver of the truck, Skelton said. They all received injuries that appeared to be minor and are expected to recover, he said.
The intersection remained closed for about three hours, 45 minutes, Skelton said. Richwood Volunteer Fire Department, Clute and Lake Jackson EMS, Lake Jackson police, Texas Department of Public Safety and Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department assisted Richwood police at the accident scene, Skelton said.
The Department of Public Safety and Richwood police are investigating the crash, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.