ANGLETON
Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, and many of them are staying in their homes to stay safe. But they still need to eat, and ActionS Inc, is doing as much as it can to make sure area seniors have what they need.
“Under normal circumstances, we are a nutrition and transportation program for senior citizens countywide,” Executive Director Breah Knape said.
ActionS has six congregate centers where senior citizens can eat a hot meal five days a week, but the coronavirus pandemic has closed those places — most of which in city-owned facilities — and those senior citizens are now homebound, Knape said. Since the seniors can’t come to them, ActionS is going to them.
“We are delivering almost 3,000 meals a week right now,” she said.
That compares to about 5,500 during a typical month, she said.
ActionS is also delivering requested groceries and basic supplies to seniors who are unable to get them, she said. They’ve delivered groceries to nearly 100 people, including to some people who are not enrolled in the organization’s program, she said.
When it began, the organization was making just two or three deliveries per day, but that number has more than quadrupled since, Knape said.
While the centers have been closed, some of them have been set up as drive-thrus to allow seniors to pick up a meal, Knape said. When they do, ActionS representatives whether they have any additional needs, she said.
“One of the biggest things we combat every day under normal circumstances is senior isolation,” Knape said.
Senior citizens who are not driving through are getting a phone call every day to make sure they’re OK, because they’re used to interacting with their peers in the congregate centers every day, Knape said.
“People just kind of forget how much the seniors need,” she said. “Everybody thinks that because they’re the matriarch or patriarch of the family they have it all together, but they need help, too.”
The mental health of the senior citizens is a huge priority for ActionS, especially during this scary time, Knape said. Seniors are worried about what they’re seeing on the news, know they’re not supposed to leave their houses, and those who do go out aren’t able to find what they need, she said.
“A lady messaged the other day and said she’d been to the store 13 times and could not find water or bread,” Knape said.
ActionS was able to get those items to her the next day, Knape said.
“This gives them the opportunity to stay in their houses, where they need to be anyway, and allows them to stay safe from the community spread — hopefully — and keeps them from having to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” Knape said.
While ActionS is working to fulfill the needs of seniors, community partners are stepping up to fulfill the needs of ActionS so that they can help more people.
“Phillips 66 reached out to us and made a $5,000 donation to help us with the extra load we’re carrying trying to serve all of the seniors in Brazoria County,” Knape said. “The Brazoria County Dream Center and Pearland Neighborhood Center have donated some canned goods and different items to us also to try to help us get through.”
Phillips 66 takes pride in being a good neighbor, and will continue to provide community assistance any way it can, said Communication and Public Affairs Advisor Amanda Linford.
“During this time of uncertainty, the best thing we can do is take care of one another,” Linford said.
Drew Ryder, owner of On the River in Freeport and Swamp Shack in Lake Jackson, also stepped up to provide assistance. Ryder opened up the freezers at On the River to allow ActionS to store 1,200 frozen meals, which will be given out to homebound senior citizens, Knape said.
“Drew opening those freezers was a matter of us being able to serve all those people this week or not,” Knape said.
Ryder and his wife, Becka, are glad to help out, he said.
“It’s funny because she said she had 250 boxes of frozen meals that she needed to store, and I was like, ‘That’s no problem, we can make space for that,’” Ryder said. “What I didn’t understand — it was 250 master cases. So it was a lot. But one of my managers went over and made it happen for her.
“When something needs to happen, we just make it happen,” Ryder said. “It’s what you have to do.”
ActionS welcomes donations, which can be dropped off at the Angleton Recreation Center at 1601 N. Valderas St. every day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Knape said. Residents can also call ahead at 979-849-6132.
Donations are also accepted at the New Birth Church in Freeport, 320 N. Avenue A, from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, or by appointment at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 100 First St., by calling 979-798-7012.
