CLUTE — Holiday events can provide the perfect opportunity for fun for the whole family. The city of Clute’s 38th annual Christmas in the Park offers fun not just for the family, but for the whole community.
Christmas in the Park concludes its three-day run from 5 to 9 p.m. today at the Clute Municipal Park at 100 Parkview Drive.
Activities include vendor booths and food trucks, a bonfire and marshmallow roasting opportunities, live entertainment and the chance to visit with Santa from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The performances by local choir and dance groups are one of the biggest draws every year. Raul and Brenda Cancino came to watch both of their daughters dance, and the girls were looking forward to making s’mores later in the evening, they said.
“We have something for everybody — entertainment for kids and for the whole family, shopping, food and displays to get you in the Christmas spirit,” Clute Marketing and Events Coordinator Koren McGowen said.
The Christmas Forest, which is about 15 decorated Christmas trees donated by local businesses and groups, is a unique annual attraction. While the individual trees can serve as marketing for the businesses, combining them into a Christmas Forest creates beautiful path for attendees to experience them.
“It’s something that we really look forward to and have a lot of fun with,” said Will Blackstock, director of the city’s parks and recreation department. “We love to see everybody getting together, seeing friends and meeting new friends.”
This year’s event includes a few new activities, including several large inflatable bounce houses and slides for children, Blackstock said. Another new attraction will be the Christmas movie shown at 7:30 tonight on a 25-foot inflatable movie screen as a way to close out the event.
“It’s a family-friendly movie, so bring your blanket and chairs,” McGowen said.
Christmas in the Park is meant to get everybody in the spirit of the holidays, Blackstock said.
“I know this is a very busy weekend for Christmas events,” he said. “We think we have the biggest and the best, and we look forward to seeing everybody come out.”
