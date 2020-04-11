CLUTE — RV owners were granted an exemption to a city ordinance prohibiting people from living in them outside a home as an option to allow family members to quarantine safely.
The approval during a virtual city council meeting Thursday permits homeowners to temporarily park RVs on their lawn should anyone need to quarantine, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
“We had done this back during Harvey, and we think it fits for families suffering through the coronavirus,” Snipes said.
Family members displaced during Harvey had an option to be near their families, and now they have an option to quarantine alongside their families as well.
“Many families in Clute needed this, and we’re sure it will benefit families’ safety and sanity now,” Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet said. “It was just something the city felt that the citizens should have as an option to allow easier and safer quarantine among families.”
The only caveat is the RV must be parked on the owner’s property.
“It has to be on the lawn or driveway,” Clute Police Chief James Fitch said. “It cannot be on the street.”
Emergency officials worry RVs parking along the street will inhibit their access.
“We just don’t want anyone blocking emergency vehicles and whatnot,” Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet said.
To further benefit families, council unanimously voted to postpone utility rate increases.
“We put the fees on hold,” Shiflet said.
The council unanimously agreed to extend the Declaration of Disaster and Public Health Emergency through the end of the month.
“We plan to follow in line with the state and county in extending the disaster declaration,” Shiflet said.
