FREEPORT — Being Hispanic is a special classification of people, the keynote speaker told the audience at the ninth annual Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Gala.
“We’re not a race,” Ramiro Cavazos, president and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said during Thursday night’s celebration. “We’re white. We’re Asian. We’re also African. So being Hispanic, I love to say, is a state of mind. So welcome.”
If being Hispanic is a state of mind, then it’s understandable how everyone can be part of a Hispanic chamber of commerce, said Gina Aguirre Adams, president and CEO of the county chamber said.
“It’s not about being Hispanic, but there are people that join our Hispanic organization because they want to network within that demographic,” she said. “It’s a cultural thing. It’s just being able to have everybody there no matter whether you’re Hispanic or not — being there and supporting the efforts that we’re trying to do. We want people to be able to embrace that culture.”
Culture was a point of the gala, delivered through this year’s theme of Flamenco and featuring a dance performed by Juliana Ramirez.
“We’re very proud to call the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber one of our best chambers,” Cavazos said.
The Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber is based in Freeport and plays an important role in the city, its mayor said.
“Freeport’s open for business,” Mayor Brooks Bass said during his welcome speech. “Freeport wants to continue to grow, and we do that with the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber.”
The Small Business of the Year Award was presented to Leticia Jiminez-Ler, owner of Elements Massage in Pearland, who was unable to accept in person due to being out of town, Aguirre Adams said.
Amber Newman of the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County accepted the Non-Profit of the Year Award, while McDonald’s was recognized as the Corporate Business of the Year.
The Chamber’s Embajador of the Year award was presented to Debbie Arnett of Re/Max.
“She has truly gone above and beyond, and we are blessed to have such an amazing person be a part of our chamber,” Aguirre Adams said. “A big thank you for everything that you do.”
Recognition was given to Abigail Arias for being an honorary Embajador, with her parents, Ruben and Ilene Arias, accepting on her behalf. Seven-year-old Abigail, honorary Freeport police officer No. 758, died of cancer in November.
Recognition also was given to Violeta Rosales by the chamber’s Young Professionals in the form of a certificate presented to her family and a scholarship created in her honor. A founding member of the Young Professionals, Rosales died in a car accident Jan. 19.
“Our hope for the Violeta America Rosales Scholarship is that it will be awarded to a college student that instills the heart and passion that Violeta radiated every day,” said Priscilla Juarez, vice chairwoman of the Young Professionals. “The hope is that even though she is not with us anymore, her passion and her eagerness to serve will continue to live on through the scholarship and its recipients.”
Auction items raised $4,400 for the chamber, but fundraising is not the focus of this event, Aguirre Adams said.
“It’s more of a treat for our members and to be able to see what the chamber’s doing and to get to award those businesses that do a lot,” she said. “They go over and beyond.”
