Valid Photo Identification Driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS Texas personal identification card issued by DPS Texas handgun license issued by DPS United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph United States passport(book or card)
Voting locations/hours LOCATIONS Angleton main location: East Annex (old Walmart), 1524 E. Mulberry Alvin: Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St. Brazoria: Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Freeport: Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Lake Jackson: Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way Manvel: North Annex, 7313 Corporate Drive Pearland East: Tom Reid Library, 3522 Liberty Dr. Pearland West: Westside Event Center, 2150 Country Place Parkway Shadow Creek: Pearland Westside Library, 2803 Business Center Drive No. 101 West Columbia: Precinct 4 Building No. 2, 121 N. 10th St. HOURS Today through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov, 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For those not interested in waiting until Election Day on Nov. 5 to voice their opinion, Brazoria County residents will be able to begin casting their votes today through Nov. 1 during early voting on constitutional amendments and a number of local issues.
Residents who want to vote have to be at least 18 years of age, a United States Citizen, registered with the county, and have been registered before Oct. 7, 2019.
“You can register when you get there, but it’s not valid,” Elections Clerk Susan Cunningham said. “Texas requires you to be registered 30 days before the election. We have registration cards they can fill out. People can fill them out in person or mail them in; they will be ready for the 2020 elections.”
In Texas, voters are required to present a valid photo ID. Identification such as school IDs or workplace badges are not valid.
There will be 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution on the ballot, including Proposition 8 and Proposition 4.
Proposition 4 would prohibit lawmakers from imposing a personal income tax. Voters would have to pass another amendment if they wanted to implement an income tax in the future.
Proposition 8 would create a flood infrastructure fund to “assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.” The fund would maintain and establish flood control structures and drainage infrastructure in Texas, especially in economically distressed areas.
Local issues county residents can vote on include the Angleton ISD bond, the Columbia-Brazoria ISD bond, special election of Pearland City Council members and creation of Brazoria County Municipal Utility District No. 38.
The $90 million Angleton ISD bond will mainly consist of the building of a new Career and Technology center to be placed behind the high school. The rest of the money will go toward building a new transportation facility, 16 high school classroom renovations, upgrades to softball facilities, building a stage for Central Elementary School and making energy-efficient changes.
The $11.5 million Columbia-Brazoria ISD bond will include renovation to the junior high school to accommodate sixth-grade students. The money would also go to adding more parking spots to the junior high, improving security and adding a band hall expansion. The sixth-grade students are currently in various elementary schools across the county.
Superintendent Steven Galloway believes moving the students to the junior high would help with extracurricular participation and academic maturity.
“It’s your civic duty to vote. Singular votes matter especially in local elections. Every vote matters.” Cunningham said.
Voting information can be found at www. brazoriacountyvotes.com.
