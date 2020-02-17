Once Ann Raney’s suspicions about Dr. Benjamin Harrison’s over-fondness for drinking had been confirmed by his father, she had to address her concerns about his increasingly close relationship with her Mary.
Reminding her widowed sister she had already “seen trouble on account of an intemperate husband,” Ann urged the young woman to make certain she wasn’t about to make a similar mistake with Harrison.
She urged Mary to warn Dr. Harrison she would not even consider marrying him unless he agreed to reform for at least six months.
In her journal, Ann noted that in fairness, she had never seen Harrison under the influence of liquor when he came to visit, but many of his friends had.
At any rate, she wrote, he agreed to their proposition about sobriety and everything appeared to go well for about two weeks. Then she awoke one morning to find the door to Mary’s bedroom open and the trunk containing her clothing gone.
Fearing the worst, she quizzed the servant, who also knew nothing of Mary’s whereabouts. A neighbor who stopped by the cabin soon after breakfast had news, however, reporting Mary had married Dr. Harrison earlier that morning.
Fully aware Ann “would be very far from approving of such a course as they had pursued,” the newlyweds did not return to Ann’s home.
Understandably angry and disappointed in their actions, Ann wrote that even without the reports of Harrison’s fondness for strong drink, the swiftness of Mary’s new marriage was improper because of its timing.
The bride’s first husband had died only three months earlier, she wrote, and “propriety itself would have called for them to have waited longer.”
Despite the threat of raised eyebrows by their acquaintances, and the warning tone of the letter Ann had received from the groom’s father, Dr. and Mrs. Harrison set up house and shortly afterward “received supplies of provisions” from General Harrison.
Their cabin was located just 3 miles from the one in which Ann lived, and although Mary wrote to invite her sister to come to see her, Ann did not visit.
Despite this, Harrison stopped by Ann’s home several times to deliver other such invitations from Mary. In her journal, Ann admitted she had treated him coolly, “as I did not think he had treated me right in running off with my sister” and marrying her in a clandestine manner.
As it turned out, Ann was far from the only early Texan who harbored suspicions about Harrison, but neither was Mary alone in accepting his story about his past.
What appears to have been among other early mentions of Harrison’s presence in Texas during the days of the Texas Revolution is found in “The Diary of William Fairfax Gray, from Virginia to Texas, 1835-1837.”
In that account, Harrison was reported to have been massacred at Victoria, but instead had been taken prisoner, then released, and traveled aboard a steamboat with Gray.
This source notes instead of having been killed, Harrison had been captured by Mexican General Jose de Urrea, who had served as the Mexican minister to Colombia during the same time Harrison’s father was the American minister there.
Learning of Harrison’s capture, Urrea had protected Harrison “out of respect and regard” for his father, Gray stated. During this time, Harrison had been “entertained in the General’s tent,” and was allowed to return to the United States on his parole.
This account describes his treatment more like that of an honored guest than as a prisoner, Gray noted, with Urrea having given Harrison “a fine riding horse, $100, a cloak, and permission to bring off an American prisoner” to serve on the journey as his servant.
The prisoner Harrison chose for this occasion was Ben Mordicai of Richmond, Virginia. This allowed Mordicai to be “saved from the general massacre” of Fannin’s men that took place shortly afterward, Gray explained.
In further indication of the esteem in which Harrison was treated at this time, Urrea presented him with a sword as the two former prisoners parted from their Mexican captors.
A much different tone was used in passages about Harrison contained in an account by Clarence Wharton, a respected Texas historian of the 1920s and ’30s.
Wharton questioned Harrison’s actual existence in Texas, particularly questioning the story that he was the son of a United States president.
Writing in “Remember Goliad,” Wharton noted that although his library shelves contained hundreds of volumes about early Texas history and those who had lived here during the Texas Revolutionary period, these accounts gave only scant mention of Harrison’s presence.
Wharton’s doubts about Gray’s mention of Harrison appear obvious. During “those troubled days” around 1836, he noted, no newspaper was published in Texas.
The weekly paper published by the Bordens had suspended operation for several months prior to establishment of Columbia as the first capital of the Republic.
Wharton notes although Gray was not in the army, he was at Washington on the Brazos when the provisional government was established. He joined President David Burnet and the interim cabinet when they fled from the approach of Mexican General Santa Anna and his army.
Admitting Gray’s record of events he had seen and heard during his stay in Texas had been faithful, Wharton admits it is “one of the most interesting and dependable sources of information about those stormy days.”
Even so, after reading Gray’s account of Harrison, Wharton had searched the records of Fannin’s men. That search had failed to locate Harrison’s name among those “enlisted in any of the several companies which composed the ill-fated army.”
The doctors who were listed as having been saved were carefully searched by Wharton, with those he found including only Dr. Shackelford of the Red Rovers, Dr. Bernard and Dr. Fields.
Next week: More questions arise over Harrison’s existence.
