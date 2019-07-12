LAKE JACKSON — Four Brazorsport-area residentsface felony charges after a Lake Jackson patrol officer spotted a suspicious car and investigated, court documents show.
The officer saw a Lexus car in front of a house in the 500 block of Wisteria Street believed to have frequent drug activity shortly before 8 a.m. July 3 while he drove past on patrol, according to the documents. When the officer drove past again, the car had moved to the driveway, the probable cause affidavit states.
A check of the license plate returned a report the car was stolen, according to the affidavit.
Inside the car, the officer found less than a gram of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to the document. Myranda Ruth Jones, 27, of Lake Jackson claimed the car to be hers and the officer arrested her, court documents show.
Jones is charged with state-jail felony theft and drug possession, online records show. She remained in the Brazoria County jail Thursday on a $10,000 bond.
Continuing to search the car, the officer found a phone and wallet inside belonging to 29-year-old Dylan Christian Casiano and arrested him on the same charges, the documents state. He remained in Brazoria County jail Thursday on a $10,000 bond, according to online records.
Another officer searched a truck also parked in the driveway and found 17.2 grams of methamphetamine, scales, bags and a gun, the documents state.
Freeport resident Teresa Huerta, 26, was charged with second-degree felony manufacturing or delivering drugs and third-degree felony carrying a weapon as a felon, according to online records. She remained in the Brazoria County jail on bonds totaling $30,000 Thursday, according to online records.
Officers also arrested and charged Corey Michael Wetzel, 25, of Clute with second-degree felony manufacturing or delivering drugs and misdemeanor weapon possession, according to court documents. Online records show he remained in the Brazoria County jail on bonds totaling $22,500 Thursday.
State-jail felonies are punishable by up to two years in prison, third-degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
