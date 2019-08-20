BOOK SALE When: Book sale runs 5 p.mto 8 Thursday. The sale continues Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: The Angleton Library, 401 E Cedar St. Cost: Items are on sale for $1 or less Into: For more information or to volunteer contact Mary Myers at 979-297-5898.
ANGLETON — The Brazoria County Library System Foundation will host its annual book sale this week, encouraging children to dive into books as the new school year kicks off.
The Brazoria County Library System Foundation’s book sale will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Angleton Library, 401 E Cedar St.
The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Angleton branch.
The book sale will feature books, audiobooks and more. Hardcover books cost about $1. Paperback books will cost 25 to 50 cents. Cash and checks are accepted.
The foundation will sell books that are being removed from the collection, Adult Program Coordinator Tom West said.
“We sell worn-out books and stuff,” he said. “We also have people donating DVDs and VHS tapes. We get all kinds of donations.”
Proceeds from the book sale will go toward funding future library projects, West said.
“This is just a way for them to help raise additional funds,” he said. “They use it to support the library initiatives that we have.”
A library project the foundation is considering is creating pop-up libraries, which will allow residents to be able to access e-books and e-material at different places throughout the community without having to use their own Wi-Fi, West said.
It is a reassuring feeling knowing books will go to homes and give children some new stories instead of the worn-out material being dumped in a landfill, Brazoria County Library System Foundation member Mary Meyers said.
“They are a really big help to families,” she said.
After the book sale, local nonprofits will be able to collect leftovers to use, Meyers said.
She estimates thousands of books will be available for purchase and many of them are only a couple years old, Mary said.
“We have an amazing number of still-current books,” she said.
For information, call Myers at 979-297-5898.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.