COVID-19’s negative impact on the Brazoria County labor market has proven inevitable, with individuals in all industries filing for unemployment.
“Of course the unemployment rate as it is has gone up extremely high in the county and the country,” said Gary Basinger, president and CEO of the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County.
Basinger works with Brazoria County-area industrial businesses, helping them get the resources they need to keep their businesses afloat. That includes the Econonmic Injury Disaster Loan program for companies large and small and the small business-focused Payroll Protection Program .
“We are making businesses aware of EIDL that was in the CARES Act stimulus bill,” Basinger said. “We’ve also shared information regarding the PPP loan for smaller businesses to keep their doors open, and we’ve been just trying to let businesses know what the prognosis is and what they have to do to get those funds.”
Debbie Pennington, the organization’s vice president of operations, has a large distribution list, and anything the organization receives that might be of interest, she’ll send an email, which includes a lot of assistance-related information, Basinger said.
“We just have to do the best that we can to get toward the new normal, as businesses are needing to get online,” Basinger said. “I just don’t know how long it will take to get to normal.”
JOBLESS PICTURE
Job losses have been widespread in the county, according to alliance data. March’s unemployment rate stood at 5.7 percent compared to 3.9 percent a year earlier. Lake Jackson, with its heavy retail and hospitality presence, has been particularly hard his, with 7 percent of its residents classified as unemployed last month. They city’s unemployment rate stood at 4.2 percent in March 2019.
Frank Hart is one of those residents who found himself without a paycheck. The restaurant where he worked as a host placed him on furlough when the state ordered a halt to sit-down service.
“I’m in my 60s, and I have never had to do something like this before, so I don’t know my way around signing up, and the lines are always busy, so I don’t know what to do,” Hart said. “I know I’ll need to try looking for something else, but it’s hard when I’ve had this job for over a decade.”
Struggling to sign up for unemployment assistance, Hart has been helped out by his children.
“I have one daughter and one son, and I thank God they are still employed to help me at least a little, for the time being,” Hart said. “Thankfully I can still buy food and what I need, though I’m sure many others can’t.”
Compared to natural disasters, the virus pandemic has had a greater impact on workers. Initial claims for unemployment in the Gulf Coast region were at 6,019 following Hurricane Katrina on Oct. 5, 2005, 10,916 following Hurricane Harvey on Sept. 8, 2017, and 69,894 as of April 20, said labor market information provided by Workforce Solutions.
Those unemployed filers have little opportunity finding a job at the moment. Active job postings in the Gulf Coast region decreased 27 percent between April 11, 2019, and 2020, according to a Workforce Solutions report EMSI data exhibits a net change of 35,543 unique job ads.
Workforce Solutions also reports no increase in job ads, for any of its employment categories.
STAYING AFLOAT
Brazosport Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Shaw applauds local businesses for their efforts to keep things as afloat as they can, she said.
“I think our local businesses have done a great job about doing as much as they can do, given the restrictions,” Shaw said. “We’re so proud of the community, and our area, for doing the best that they can.”
Angleton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Journeay is looking forward to partnering with Angleton City Council in a survey gauging the state of the local business community.
“I can tell you this, our city is going to be doing a survey, and that will give us a good picture of where everyone is at in the Angleton area, and then we’ll be able to provide ample support and information from that,” Journeay said.
SEEKING ASSISTANCE
United Way of Brazoria County works with unemployed individuals and families throughout Brazoria County. Community Outreach Director Gloria Luna says that phone calls for assistance have increased some from April 17 to Friday.
“I know that this week, as of Friday, we’ve had a total of 115 to 116 calls needing assistance,” Luna said. “Though not all of those will qualify because I know that they’ll have to provide a document that verifies that they lost hours or their job due to the COVID-19 that validates that they did lose those hours, but it’s still an increase.”
Anyone providing a document that illustrates lost hours or wages can receive aid from United Way, Luna said.
“We’ve always provided rent and utility assistance, but right now it’s even more prevalent because folks have lost employment and we know that folks are struggling,” Luna said. “And even though they received their stimulus check, that check is not going to cover their needs, so we’re here to help them cover their bills.”
Those working retail or restaurants are not the only people affected, she said; it goes to all industries. Problems on the state level with accepting and processing claims is making things more difficult to the newly unemployed, Luna said.
“I know that they added more staff to answer the phone calls, but we’re talking about millions of people,” Luna said. “So we’re here to help.”
For information on financial assistance through United Way, call 211 or 979-849-9402, or visit uwbc.org.
For unemployment assistance through the Texas Workforce Commission, you can call Workforce Solutions in Lake Jackson at 979-297-6400 or you can visit twc.texas.gov.
