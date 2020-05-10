CLUTE — Though necessary to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus. Brazosport ISD’s virtual career fair allowed more people to attend without having to travel.
People took advantage of the opportunity — including one person who tuned in from the Philippines, a district official said.
“It’s a way for us to connect with people outside of our community and have a broader reach,” district Human Resources Coordinator Alyssa Wisby said of the virtual event.
It was a huge success, Wisby said.
“We had an amazing turnout,” Chief Human Resources Officer Kristi Kirschner said.
District officials hoped for 150 registrants and ended up with about 220 — and people continued to register even after the fair had already begun Thursday morning, Wisby said.
The fair concluded Friday with interviews for select participants invited back by the district, and as of noon Friday, six job offers were issued, Kirschner said.
“We anticipate more to be coming as well,” Kirschner said Friday afternoon. “We still have three campuses who are interviewing throughout today, and even some next week with candidates, so we don’t have a really good count of official offers but we are processing them as they come in, that’s for sure.”
Having the fair virtually provided an avenue for the district to continue recruiting efforts while adjusting to the new norm of the pandemic, Kirschner said.
While not a new concept, a virtual career fair is new to Brazosport ISD — but having been conducting business remotely for some time, the district felt prepared, Kirschner said.
“We’ve been … engaging with our students remotely, with our coworkers remotely,” she said. “At the district’s level, we’ve been participating in remote interviewing … so I almost wanna say this has been our new norm.”
Brazosport ISD interviewed candidates virtually over the last month, and it’s been going well, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“Brazosport ISD is a great district to work in,” he said.
One of the largest employers in the Brazosport area, the district offers outstanding salaries and benefits, as well as a great culture and climate for employees, Massey said.
While recruiting has been ongoing, the district is going about it with a focus on the fall.
“We are preparing ourselves to start school with the most talented employees being a part of our district,” Kirschner said.
