CLUTE — As a kid growing up in the Apollo 11 era, Dale Hobbs never imagined he would become a rocketry teacher at Brazoswood High School and teach teenagers to engineer, construct and launch rockets.
“Oh heavens no, it was not in my wildest dreams,” Hobbs said.
The moon landing and space travel is certainly the culmination of the work and investment of hundreds of thousands of people, and the transonic and Goddard level rocketry classes at Brazoswood are examples of that on a smaller scale, he said.
“We don’t do these things because they’re easy, we do them because they’re hard,” Hobbs said.
Giving students a difficult task then guiding them and answering questions while they work toward it is a great way to teach, he said. The rocketry program has consumed Hobb’s life and made the greatest eight years of his life so far, he said.
It was really, really hard to get to the moon and back, Hobbs said. But it was a good goal, he said, and the learning value from it multiplies itself hundreds of times.
Since there is no second moon, the next goal is Mars, he said.
“That’s one of my greatest hopes is that I live long enough to see one of my former students step foot on Mars,” Hobbs said.
Eric Hembling, who graduated from Brazoswood in 2016 and is entering his senior year at the Air Force Academy, hopes that he could one day be that astronaut.
Hembling grew up “fascinated by space and rockets” and enjoys movies about space travel, he said. Hembling learned about the rocketry program when Hobbs was his chemistry teacher, he said.
He spent two years in rocketry classes and Hobbs became a personal mentor, Hembling said.
“Mr. Hobbs really is the one who makes that program go,” he said, adding that it has tons of support from district staff and the community.
With inspiration from multiple people in his life, Hembling did a summer program at the Air Force Academy before his senior year of high school.
Now, he is an aeronautical engineering major, researching hypersonics, which is a subset of aerodynamic research which focuses on flying faster than five times the speed of sound, he said.
Hembling wants to go to grad school after the academy, then fly as a pilot in the Air Force, pursue the test pilot career field and maybe become an astronaut himself, he said.
The program has inspired more students, including Camille Edwards who graduated in 2018. Edwards is now studying mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, where she also participates in the Longhorn Rocketry Association, she said.
Thanks to Brazoswood’s program, she came into the college rocketry association with more knowledge than some of the senior members and was promoted to flight systems lead, Edwards said.
Scott Kesseler, who graduated this year and will major in chemical engineering at Texas A&M University in the fall, said he never realized how much the rocketry program would influence his life and how much time he’d put into it.
The future of rocketry looks so strong, Kesseler said. Space travelers are aiming for Mars and the moon was the first step that inspired generations to come, he said.
“Everyone saw that and it was such an inspiration,” Kesseler said. “Now we have high schoolers building rockets, trying to go to almost the edge of space.”
Hembling said he’s excited about the privatization of space travel in the future since people are putting their time and investment into it without a guaranteed return. Space travel is about pushing the boundaries and experimenting without being afraid to fail, Hembling said.
Edwards is happy that this anniversary is being celebrated and hopes it’ll boost the space program in the future, she said.
It’s a good anniversary to inspire the next generation of space travelers, Edwards said.
One of the best things we as human beings can pursue is trying to go to space and beyond, Hobbs said.
Seeing his parents work in the Air Force and for the space program around the time of Apollo 11 inspired him, and Hobbs now gets to share that inspiration and all the things he has learned with students and others, he said.
“That motivation has stayed with me, it’s still there,” Hobbs said.
