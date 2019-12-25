WILD PEACH — Wild Peach Elementary School students are enjoying their first holiday season since the school became an early childhood campus by crafting, having classroom parties and pondering over some of the tough questions Christmas can bring.
Ae’lijah Brown, a pre-kindergarten student, knows that she is 4, but thinks Santa Claus might be a bit younger than her.
“I think 3,” Ae’lijah said.
She said she does know how he got in to bring her presents last year.
“He knocked on the door and my mama opened it,” Ae’lijah said.
If she had all the money in the world, she said she would buy her brother a dinosaur and her mom a unicorn for Christmas.
Pre-K student Brylie Thibodeaux said Santa comes down the chimney at her house and he sucks in his belly to fit. She thinks he’s a bit older, she said, guessing that he is 4.
Kindergarten student McKenna Cravey thinks Santa is 99. He gets in her house because her grandmother gave him a key, she said.
Her classmate Tayler Henneberg thinks Santa is 65, he said.
Lincoln Harrington, also in kindergarten, doesn’t have a chimney and was not sure how Santa gains access, he said.
“Well I don’t really know how he does,” Lincoln said.
Santa might use a key, he said. He also believes Santa is 99.
If Lincoln had all the money in the world, he would buy his mom more makeup and his dad tools for Christmas, he said.
First-grader Spencer Eulenfeld-Buckalew has two moms and knows they have different tastes, she said. She would buy one of her moms more rings and the other one more hats, she said.
Classmate Jace Gregory would buy his brother Nerf guns for Christmas. His parents would get work stuff — dad would get a drill and mom would get a screwdriver because she helps dad, he said.
Jace thinks Santa is 90, he said. They have a coded lock on their door at home and Santa must know the code, he said.
First-grader Piper Cravey used some reasoning to guess Santa’s age. If he has a beard and white hair, he would be old “like my papa is,” Piper said. She guessed “the age of 73.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.