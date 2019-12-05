ANGLETON — The United Way of Brazoria County is asking for help as the long-term Hurricane Harvey recovery fund is running out, officials say.
The fund and Brazoria County Long-term Recovery Committee raised more than $4.5 million and helped more than 1,400 families, according to a news release, but is now down to its final $1 million.
That might sound like a lot of money, but families have been vetted and are already in the pipeline to use it, said Gloria Luna, the county’s United Way community outreach director. The organization is always discovering more people who need help, especially in rural areas, she said.
“We are still working with families, we’re helping replace mobile homes and we’re also working with families who are going to be repairing their homes,” Luna said. “There’s not much more the long term recovery can do once this fund is gone.”
Even though two years have passed since Harvey, people are still hurting, said Jenna Haviland-Alesna, executive director of United Way of Brazoria County.
“There are still many families that are struggling to recoup and repair the homes they lived in prior to the hurricane,” Haviland-Alesna said.
People are quick to help in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, which is great, she said, but many people still need help years after, especially vulnerable families. That is where community outreach comes in to help, Haviland-Alesna said.
“We are committed to helping those in need after such devastation, but often times there is not enough resources to reach everyone,” she said.
Residents can donate to help replenish this fund. Checks can be made with “United Way of Brazoria County with Hurricane Harvey Flood Recovery Fund” specified in the memo line, the news release states. Those can be mailed to P.O. Box 1959, Angleton, 77515.
To organize credit card donations, contact Finance Director Pella Branch at pbranch@uwbc.org or 979-849-9402. Another option is to text HARVEY2017 to 41444 or visit bit.ly/UWBCHarveyFund, the release states.
As the long-term recovery group continues to repair more houses, people talk and discover that they can also get help from the organization, Luna said. If people donate to replenish the fund, they’ll be able to help more people, she said.
The United Way wants to help as many Brazoria County residents as they can, but can only do that if they have this fund, Haviland-Alesna said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.