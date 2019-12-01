SURFSIDE BEACH — While it may not be a white Christmas, that isn’t stopping Surfside Beach residents from getting into the holiday spirit.
After drawing hundreds of people to the area in its first season, the Surfside Beach Tourism Committee is excited to host a second Holiday Home Tour, with even more homes involved this year, committee chairwoman Michelle Booth said.
The event is something that brings tourists to the island and gives locals a fun way to share in Christmas cheer, Booth said. It was such a huge hit last year, the committee knew they had to do it again, she said.
From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, all are invited to tour eight rental homes that will be decorated inside and out, Booth said.
Each home will offer a variety of refreshments and drinks, Booth said.
Attendees need to check in at a welcome booth that will be located at the Surfside entrance at the corner of Highway 332 and Bluewater Highway, where they will receive the homes’ addresses as well as a bingo raffle card, Booth said.
“We will have a welcome table, and guests can park behind the sign,” Booth said. “We’ll give them addresses as well as a bingo card. If they go to each of homes and get it stamped, they will get entered in a drawing for a really cool basket with gift cards and goodies.”
Windy Escapes Vacation Rental owner Sandy Shanks said her home will be a part of the tour for the second time.
“We’re going for a coastal Christmas farmhouse style this year,” Shanks said. “I can’t give away all the secrets with what we’re gonna do, and we will have an extra special surprise at 4 p.m.”
“Everybody who came last year had a smile on their face, and everyone was just excited to be out in the beautiful weather,” Shanks said. “I think it’s gonna be perfect weather this year ... The benefit for each rental is to hopefully get bookings in the future.”
While touring eight homes may not seem like a lot, it’s actually a really good number for people to take their time and admire the decor, Booth said.
“We had about 500 people last year,” Booth said. “When they visit the homes, each of them will have treats, wine tastings, different experiences, so it does it a lot for promoting tourism.”
For those who want to see updates about Surfside Beach events, the Surfside Beach app is available for download and will have an interactive map with lots of information year- round, Booth said.
“I think the big thing to stress is to try to come to the welcome table first,” Booth said.
The event will be a way to draw tourists and share the joy the island brings, Shanks said.
“We just want to share our beautiful area in the offseason,” Shanks said. “There’s more to Surfside than the beach. We want people to know there’s things to do in the offseason.”
