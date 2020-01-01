OYSTER CREEK
Several infrastructure upgrades are underway for the city of Oyster Creek, including a new subdivision, Mayor Justin Mills said.
Some sewage lines will be upgraded and there will be scheduled maintenance done on the water treatment facility, Mills said. A collaborative drainage project involving new bulkheads with Holiday Lakes will kick off in 2020 as well, he said. Regarding the subdivision, the city is in talks for a development that will add at least forty homes, he said.
Oyster Creek hopes to bring in public transportation, Mills said, while the city is looking forward to moving forward with everything else.
“We’ve got a good community set up, and we’re going to get a lot done this year,” Mills said.
QUINTANA
There is not a lot planned for Quintana in the new year, according to City Administrator Tammi Cimiotta. The only major development comes in the form of an upgrade to the town’s water tank.
Starting in January, the town plans to replace the aeration system in the water tank with an upgraded system. The project should take up to two months, providing there are no setbacks, Cimiotta said.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Surfside Beach is looking forward to a full schedule of events in 2020, Tourism Committee Chair Michelle Booth said.
The village is currently applying to become an official Bird City through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Booth said.
Applications have been turned in and the city hopes to learn of its approval shortly, Booth said.
The bird and butterfly trail established in 2019 continues to draw tourists and the city hopes it will become a gem in the community as the year progresses, Booth said.
The island is also hosting many events throughout the year, including a food and art festival, a beach marathon, St. Patrick’s Day parade and numerous other events.
