FREEPORT — Coast Guard crews from the Coast Guard station had a busy night as they rescued 13 people from two boats, including one incident that left one family without a home.
A 46-foot sailing vessel began taking on water about 5 miles south of Freeport about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Coast Guard Petty Officer Kelly Parker said. Rescue crews put them in tow shortly after midnight, he said.
The boat had a family of six along with a dog and cat aboard, a Coast Guard news release states. The boat sank during the tow, but the family and pets had been transferred to a rescue boat by the Station Freeport crew, according to the release.
“The vessel rests in approximately 33 feet of water two miles south of the Freeport jetty entrance,” the release states. “The Coast Guard has issued a safety marine information broadcast alerting mariners to the sunken vessel.”
That sunken boat was the family’s home, Parker said.
Right after that operation, at 12:30 a.m. Friday, crews got word of a 30-foot disabled vessel about 7 miles southwest of Freeport, Parker said. The sailboat, which had seven people aboard, including three children, the release states.
The Station Freeport boat crew towed the vessel to Bridge Bait Marina, according to the release.
This boat was participating in a sailing regatta, which could explain why the crew saw an abnormal number of rescues Thursday into Friday, Parker said. One other man was rescued from a cabin-cruiser vessel on the San Bernard River earlier Thursday, while the boat’s owner stayed with the vessel and chose to wade to shore.
The Coast Guard is paying close attention because of a regatta and traffic in the area, Parker said.
“Our crew at Sation Freeport were very busy last night,” he said.
